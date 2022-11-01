Welsh Gogglebox to air on S4C tomorrow night

A Welsh language version of the hit Channel 4 TV series Gogglebox is coming to our screens tomorrow, November 2.

Gogglebocs Cymru will air at 9pm on S4C, to coincide with the channel’s 40th birthday celebrations.

Chwarel, the Bafta winning makers of The Great House Giveaway, for Channel 4 and and Ty am Ddim for S4C, have teamed up with Caernarfon-based production company, Cwmni Da to co-produce the show.

“I’m so excited that this amazingly successful series is coming to S4C. It’s a great pleasure to have Gogglebocs Cymru as part of S4C’s 40th celebrations,” Llinos Griffin-Williams, S4C’s chief content officer, said.

“It’s a fantastic TV format, which has captured the nation’s imagination.

“What better than a programme that brings us Welsh talent at grassroots level? Gogglebocs Cymru will extend a warm welcome into households around the country and beyond.

“We will meet several characters who reflect contemporary Wales in all its glory, new faces that give our diverse communities a voice.”

New faces

Those taking part are:

Huw, Mike and Stephen; brothers originally from Brynamman.

Marcus and Vicky from Bridgend.

Rachel and Mollie; mother and daughter from Cardiff.

Nayema and Osian; husband and wife from Caernarfon.

Olivia, George and Nia; mum, son, and daughter from Llanelli.

Carwyn and Mark; originally from Penygroes and Bangor.

Elen, Natalie and Rebecca from Wrexham.

Glain and Dafydd from Denbigh.

Gwynant and Stephen from Talsarnau.

Bethany, Sammy and Kelly from Maerdy.

Mr Moore and Sioned from Bangor.

Cian and John; granddad and grandson from Porthmadog.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

