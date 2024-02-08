Welsh indie band start crowdfunder to perform at major US festival

A Welsh indie-band that hope to perform at an iconic US festival have launched a crowdfunder to help take their show to the world stage and fly the flag for Wales and the Welsh language.

HMS Morris are a Welsh art-rock group with a growing legion of fans across the world. They’ve been touring and recording since 2015, and are supported by the Cardiff-based Bubblewrap Collective.

“Strange and beautiful”

Their 2 full-length albums to date (2016’s ‘Interior Design’ and 2018’s ‘Inspirational Talks’) both earned nominations for the Welsh Music Prize, and were variously described as ‘Innovative, forward thinking pop music’ (Earthly Pleasures), ‘strange and beautiful music’ (Electronic Sound) and a ‘multi-dimensional sound that traipses across hitherto unexplored regions of sound’ (Clash)’.

In the past, they’ve taken their music to Toronto, Montreal, Osaka, Tokyo and Kyoto, and are currently working on a piece of theatre/art/dance/music about running away from Earth.

This year, however, they want to take their critically acclaimed music to one of the world’s most anticipated festivals.

South by Southwest, abbreviated as SXSW and colloquially referred to as South By, is an annual conglomeration of parallel film, interactive media, and music festivals and conferences that take place in March in Austin, Texas in March.

“Expensive undertaking”

To help get there, the band have launched a crowdfunder with a difference – offering a range of different ‘rewards’ in return for donations.

Rewards include drum and guitar lessons, as well as handwritten setlists, artwork and even a wedding band and DJ package.

In an email to fans, the band wrote: “HMS Morris have been invited to perform at SXSW Festival 2024, we’re so excited!

“It’s a chance to perform our music for the big movers and shakers of the international industry, so a pretty big deal in terms of making the band a sustainable enterprise for years to come.

“Performing abroad is an expensive undertaking for an indie band without the support of a grant or a major label pot of cash, so to achieve our dream of flying the flag for Wales in Austin Texas we require some support!

“Of course it’s a tough time financially for everyone at the moment so any amount you can spare, even if teeny tiny, would be hugely appreciated.

“The funds will go towards visas, flights, gear hire and accommodation.

“Thank you xx

“Heledd, Sam, Billy and Iestyn”

You can find their crowdfunder here.

You can also support the band by attending one of their upcoming shows in Cardiff, Leeds, Birmingham and Wrexham over the coming months.

