Welsh karaoke channel launched on YouTube by longest running TV variety show in Europe

A brand-new Welsh karaoke channel has been launched on YouTube by Noson Lawen, S4C’s long-running light entertainment programme.

The channel will feature a selection of 20 of Wales’ most popular Welsh language songs, including classics such as Yma o Hyd, Anfonaf Angel, Strydoedd Aberstalwm and Calon Lân.

The channel was developed by Cwmni Da, producers of Noson Lawen after the series celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.

First broadcast in 1982, Noson Lawen is the longest running variety show on television in Europe, and has been a springboard for some of Wales’ brightest and biggest stars, including Katherine Jenkins and Bryn Terfel.

Milestone

The show reached another milestone this year by celebrating 10 million views on its YouTube channel.

Olwen Meredydd, Producer of Noson Lawen said: “Noson Lawen’s is one of YouTube’s most popular Welsh language channels in the world. We kept getting requests for lyrics to be added to the songs, which prompted us to create the karaoke channel.

“We hope it will be a resource for young singers to learn songs to prepare them for concerts, auditions and competitions; an opportunity for Welsh learners to practice by singing the songs, and a chance for people to enjoy singing Welsh karaoke at parties, weddings, social evenings, in the pub or even at home in front of the mirror!

“There will be a choice of twenty songs to begin with, but we hope to add more. We’d like to encourage people to get in touch with suggestions of songs they would like to hear.

