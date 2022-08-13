Welsh language artist to record special live sessions in iconic locations across Swansea

Menter Iaith Abertawe, Swansea’s Welsh language initiative, has launched a new project which will see some of Wales’ most exciting new artists record session in a series of iconic locations across the city.

These special live sessions, recorded in collaboration with Ffoto Nant and Stiwdio Sain, will feature a variety of artists using the Welsh language in different and exciting ways.

The aim of the sessions is to introduce the Welsh language to new and varied places, as well as providing an additional platform for new and emerging artists.

The locations featured will include the Glynn Vivian Art Gallery, Swansea Museum, Derricks Music, the Mission Gallery, The Bunkhouse Bar and Music Venue, the Waterfront Museum, and the Elysium Gallery, as well as the Menter’s own venue, Tŷ Tawe.

The first two sessions featuring Ynys live from Tŷ Tawe, and Eädyth x Izzy Rabey live from the Glynn Vivian Art Gallery are available to watch now on the AM Cymru app and on the Menter’s YouTube channel.

