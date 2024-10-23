Welsh language literature through an LGBT+ lens

A research project is underway which will explore historical and contemporary Welsh literature to identify texts with LGBT+ themes that were previously hidden or overlooked.

The Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol has funded a new project, ‘Testunau’r Enfys’ (Rainbow Texts), which will stimulate new research to enrich the LGBT+ Welsh literary canon.

Academics and creative practitioners have come together at the National Library of Wales to explore historical and contemporary Welsh literature through an LGBT+ lens to identify literary works that have been hidden or not given deserved attention in the past.

The workshop’s findings will be showcased at a conference, ‘Testunau’r Enfys’ (Rainbow Texts), at the National Library of Wales in July 2025.

Innovation

This innovative project has been jointly organised by a team of staff at Aberystwyth University, Bangor University and Cardiff University.

Dr Cathryn A. Charnell-White, one of the organisers of the project at Aberystwyth University said: “We are excited to launch this project because analysing our literature through an LGBTQ+ lens offers much groundbreaking potential and also fosters diversity and inclusivity in the field.

“One of my favourite examples is a poem about friendship between two sixteenth-century women, which offers new and interesting interpretations when read through an LGBTQ+ lens.”

Another aim of the project is to create a community of academics and creative practitioners in Welsh-language LGBTQ+ literature in order to build expertise in the field.

Importance

Emily Pemberton, the Coleg’s Equality, Diversity and Anti-Racism Co-ordinator, said: “Funding and supporting this project is important and aligns with the Coleg’s equality and diversity strategy to ensure Welsh-medium higher education is inclusive and reflects the experiences of the whole community.

This project is extremely exciting as it will create new research and foster a community of researchers in the Welsh LGBTQ+ literary field which will ultimately enrich students’ education.”

Participation

The ‘Rainbow Texts’ project team wishes to develop the field as a whole by developing new and experienced researchers, and by exploring a range of archives.

The project team welcomes creative practitioners and academics interested in the subject to get in touch to share their expertise, and to attend the conference on 5 July 2025.

Further information can be found on the Coleg’s website

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

