Welsh language literature through an LGBT+ lens
A research project is underway which will explore historical and contemporary Welsh literature to identify texts with LGBT+ themes that were previously hidden or overlooked.
The Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol has funded a new project, ‘Testunau’r Enfys’ (Rainbow Texts), which will stimulate new research to enrich the LGBT+ Welsh literary canon.
Academics and creative practitioners have come together at the National Library of Wales to explore historical and contemporary Welsh literature through an LGBT+ lens to identify literary works that have been hidden or not given deserved attention in the past.
The workshop’s findings will be showcased at a conference, ‘Testunau’r Enfys’ (Rainbow Texts), at the National Library of Wales in July 2025.
Innovation
This innovative project has been jointly organised by a team of staff at Aberystwyth University, Bangor University and Cardiff University.
Dr Cathryn A. Charnell-White, one of the organisers of the project at Aberystwyth University said: “We are excited to launch this project because analysing our literature through an LGBTQ+ lens offers much groundbreaking potential and also fosters diversity and inclusivity in the field.
“One of my favourite examples is a poem about friendship between two sixteenth-century women, which offers new and interesting interpretations when read through an LGBTQ+ lens.”
Another aim of the project is to create a community of academics and creative practitioners in Welsh-language LGBTQ+ literature in order to build expertise in the field.
Importance
Emily Pemberton, the Coleg’s Equality, Diversity and Anti-Racism Co-ordinator, said: “Funding and supporting this project is important and aligns with the Coleg’s equality and diversity strategy to ensure Welsh-medium higher education is inclusive and reflects the experiences of the whole community.
This project is extremely exciting as it will create new research and foster a community of researchers in the Welsh LGBTQ+ literary field which will ultimately enrich students’ education.”
Participation
The ‘Rainbow Texts’ project team wishes to develop the field as a whole by developing new and experienced researchers, and by exploring a range of archives.
The project team welcomes creative practitioners and academics interested in the subject to get in touch to share their expertise, and to attend the conference on 5 July 2025.
Further information can be found on the Coleg’s website
Here we go again. Falsley changing history to prop up the trans ideology so rife in Wales and its academia. I’m sure we’ll be told amongst others that the incredible Amy Dillwyn was in fact ‘trans’ not just a woman fighting against the social mores that restricted her dress, her education, her relationships and career.