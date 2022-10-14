Welsh language shop in Llandudno to close once buyer is found

A Welsh language shop in Llandudno is set to close after 15 years once a buyer for the building is found.

The owners of Siop Lewis, which sells Welsh books, cards and gifts, said that they would continue to run an online service.

In a message, the owners Llinos and Trystan Lewis – who is the independent councillor for Llansannan – said that they “did not want sympathy – just a buyer”.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us and for their patronage over the past fifteen years and as a family we will appreciate your patronage until we have closed the door for the last time,” they said.

“We have tried to be a refuge and a centre for the Welsh language in an area that is quite difficult in terms of Welshness, we have tried to offer a place to sell Welsh books, cards, CD’s and Welsh goods, as well as being premises for learners to meet for a cup of tea and conversation.

“We are proud to say that we have sold loads of children’s books in Welsh, and that is a source of pride for us, because that is where the future of the Welsh language lies.”

‘Bustle’

They added that they would stock Christmas products unless a buyer was found in the near future.

“We will continue to offer service and goods online and hope to expand that side of the business,” they said.

“Llinos has run the shop and we have raised four children in the noise and bustle of the shop – which has been an integral part of their childhood; moving boxes to Eisteddfodau and fairs, speaking and suggesting books to customers and speaking with many Welsh learners over the years.

“Who knows, perhaps they will be running a business in a few years’ time after having the experience of handling money, and hearing conversations about stock, profit and loss, mortgages and invoices!

“Llinos will continue to run the website working as a freelance translator and I will continue with the work as a councillor, freelance musician and doing media work. The work would not have been possible at all without the support of Beryl and Trefor and Carol and Dewi, the grandparents.”

Trystan Lewis was a former Plaid candidate for Aberconwy in the 2016 Senedd election when he narrowly lost to the current Tory MS Janet Finch-Saunders.

He was suspended from Plaid Cymru last year after standing as an independent candidate in Llansannan. He defeated the Plaid Cymru incumbent Sue Lloyd-Williams by 358 votes to 321 in May’s council elections.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

