Welsh language short story competition launched

A Welsh language story competition for new writers has opened to celebrate the launch of a new publishing imprint.

To celebrate Atebol’s new imprint, Sebra, the Welsh language app and publishing innovators are searching for new writers to compose original short stories on the themes of ‘Identity’ or ‘Freedom’.

They are looking for ‘readable and exciting stories up to 3,000 words long about contemporary topics that discuss living as an individual in modern Wales’.

Prize

There will be a cash prize of £200 for three of the best stories. There will also be an opportunity to have the work published in a volume of short stories by Sebra, accompanied by other brilliant authors.

But don’t delay – the closing date of the competition is 1 March 2024.

The competition will be judged by author, playwright, and lecturer Gareth Evans-Jones.

Commenting on the competition, Gareth said: “I’m very grateful to Sebra for this opportunity to select three short stories by new authors which will be included in a new book published this summer, side by side with more experienced authors.

“The themes of ‘identity’ and ‘freedom’ are so significant and ignite all sorts of ideas; from the identity of the self, who we are, how we view the world, ourselves, our society; to freedom, how do we perceive freedom, what kind of experience is it to truly be free, are there different types of freedom?

“I’m very excited to read responses to these themes by writers of all backgrounds and voices; be they experimental or conventional stories, comedic or thriller in nature, I can’t wait to see what the new authors will submit to the competition!

“And I’d like to encourage anyone who has either thought about writing or who has been doing so for a long time but hasn’t published their own book as of yet, to definitely send in their work.”

Submissions should be sent to [email protected]

