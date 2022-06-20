Welsh language Wales Book of the Year 2022 shortlist announced

Literature Wales have revealed the names of the books that have been shortlisted for this year’s Welsh language Wales Book of the Year Award.

The four shortlists – Poetry, Fiction, Creative Factual and Children and Young People – were announced on Radio Cymru’s Studio program tonight.

The winning titles will be announced on Radio Cymru from 19 to 21 July.

The English Prize Shortlist will be announced on The Arts Show on BBC Radio Wales on Friday, July 1.

The Welsh@BangorUni Fiction Award

Mori – Ffion Dafis (Y Lolfa)

Hela – Aled Hughes (Y Lolfa)

Hannah-Jane – Lleucu Roberts (Y Lolfa)

The Welsh Poetry Award

Cawod Lwch – Rhys Iorwerth (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)

Merch y Llyn – Grug Muse (Cyhoeddiadau’r Stamp)

Stafelloedd Amhenodol – Iestyn Tyne (Cyhoeddiadau’r Stamp)

The Welsh Factual Award

Dod ’Nôl at fy Nghoed – Carys Eleri (Y Lolfa)

Paid â Bod Ofn – Non Parry (Y Lolfa)

Eigra: Hogan Fach o’r Blaenau – Eigra Lewis Roberts (Gwasg y Bwthyn)

The Welsh Children and Young People Award

Pam? – Luned Aaron a Huw Aaron (Y Lolfa)

Gwag y Nos – Sioned Wyn Roberts (Atebol)

Y Pump – various authors (Y Lolfa)

‘Celebrating literature’

The shortlist was selected by broadcaster Mirain Iwerydd, presenter and columnist Melanie Owen, academic, editor and author Siwan Rosser, and director, poet and author Gwion Hallam.

On behalf of the judging panel, Melanie Owen says it was “great privilege to be a member of the panel”.

“I love reading and writing, so to enjoy the work of some of Wales’ best writers was a dream,” he said.

“It’s very true to say that the panel discussions have been lively and passionate – which was no wonder with so much talent on the table in front of us.

“The quality of all the books has made the choices difficult, but what a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Welsh literature. ”

‘Show appreciation’

“Alongside the main literature ceremonies of our Eisteddfodau and Hay Festival, the Book of the Year Award is a highlight in the Welsh calendar of readers and lovers,” said Leusa Llewelyn, Acting Co-Chief Executive of Literature Wales.

“It’s a lively time on social media discussing our favourite books, guessing who’s on the list, celebrating successes and sometimes complaining that our favourites haven’t reached the list!

“But most of all, it is an opportunity for us to show appreciation to our talented writers – to thank them for entertaining us, and for creating an escape for us between the covers of their books.

“This is more true than ever after two challenging years, and for that, our thanks are greater than ever.”

A total of £14,000 will be shared among the winners, and each winner will receive a trophy designed by artist and blacksmith Angharad Pearce Jones.

Readers will also be given an opportunity to vote for their favourite book as part of the Golwg360 People’s Choice Award.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

