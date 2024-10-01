Welsh Museums Festival expands in 2024

Less than a month to go, as preparations are underway for the Welsh Museums Festival in 2024.

Scheduled from Saturday, 26 October to Sunday, 3 November, this annual event promises a range of free activities for families across Wales, providing an excellent opportunity for a day out during the October half-term.

The festival aims to cater to a variety of interests, including history, Halloween traditions, and family-friendly experiences, with visitors being encouraged to explore the festival’s website to create their own Wales History Trail.

Engagement

A key feature of this year’s festival is the Wales History Trails Passport Challenge, which invites young visitors to engage with participating museums. (Listed below)

Children can earn rewards by visiting just one museum during half-term, with prizes such as a den-making kit. For those ambitious enough to explore six museums by the end of March 2025, there’s a chance to win a brand-new scooter.

Additionally, the festival will host a variety of interactive events, including Halloween-themed trails, art workshops, storytelling sessions, historical re-enactments, and cultural celebrations.

Many museums are expected to provide a free Halloween booklet for attendees to take home, which could include Welsh tales and traditions, such as the Cropped Black Sow and the practice of making turnip lanterns.

Funding

The Welsh Museums Festival is funded by the Welsh Government and organized by the Federation of Museums and Art Galleries of Wales, which serves as the main advocacy body for museums across Wales.

This event not only highlights the cultural heritage of Wales but also emphasizes the significant contributions of museums to the local economy, with an estimated positive annual impact of £78.3 million.

Furthermore, visits to these institutions have been known to enhance community well-being and provide valuable resources for learning and exploration, especially for those unable to access similar services elsewhere.

Locations

The festival features a growing number of participating museums across Wales.

Here is a list of some of the locations participating in the event this year, with a link to the website and full list further below.

North Wales:

Porthmadog Maritime Museum

Royal Welch Fusilier Museum

Sir Henry Jones Museum

Mold Museum and Library

Greenfield Valley Museum and Heritage Park

Wrexham Museum

South Wales:

Nantgarw China Works Museum

National Museum of Cardiff

Chepstow Museum

Firing Line Museum, Cardiff Castle

Rhondda Heritage Park

Mid and West Wales:

The Egypt Centre

Dylan Thomas Centre

Tenby Museum and Art Gallery

National Wool Museum

Glynn Vivian Art Gallery

For a complete list of participating museums and activities, interested parties are encouraged to visit the festival website, which can be accessed here.

