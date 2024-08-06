Welsh music legends Derrero release new single and tease forthcoming album

They were one of the rising stars of the Cool Cymru movement in the ’90s and have been making music for almost three decades.

Since the band’s formation in 1996 Derrero have released five critically acclaimed albums and toured with the likes of Super Furry Animals, Catatonia, Sebadoh and Granddaddy as well as collaborating on the film ‘Beautiful Mistake’ with John Cale.

They also recorded three sessions for John Peel’s Radio 1 show.

Now they’ve returned with new single ‘The Drive Home’, out now on all major streaming sites, which gives the first glimpse of the new album ‘Breezing Up’.

The band, which consists of Andy Fung, Ashley Cooke and David Hirst, will release their latest album via Recordiau Prin on September 14.

Self-produced by the band last October at Palm Tree Studio in Kent it features contributions from Dewi Parry (Ghosts Lawns, Siula ) and Gid Goundrey (Gulp, Ghost Lawns,EYE) with additional brass from Ifan Rhys and Rob Halcrow.

Over 28 years Derrero have maintained a resolutely DIY and esoteric approach to music making

cementing their reputation as a strident and confident band who remain steadfastly unafraid to swim against the tide and self-produce and self-release uncompromising music outside of the mainstream.

BREEZING UP TRACKLISTING

1 RIDE ON RIDER

2 CATHERINE

3 THE DRIVE HOME

4 A LINE IN SPACE

5 BREEZING UP

6 COSMIC SHIFT

7 PAINTING WITH SOUND

8 MILE AFTER MILE

9 CREEPY CRAWLIES

The album is available to pre-order now.

