Welsh music legends Melys are back

Melys – the Welsh band who were favourites of John Peel and were at the vanguard of the Cool Cymru uprising of the late ’90s have returned with a new single ‘Santa Cruz’.

The single from the indie favourites, their first in almost two decades, will be released digitally on November 29, taken from their new album which will be released in the spring of 2025.

This release follows their April 2024 released BBC radio sessions (Vol 1) album that showcased sessions recorded for Huw Stephens, Adam Walton and John Peel (who the band recorded 11 sessions for).

‘Santa Cruz’ is the band’s first new material since 2005’s ‘Life’s Too Short’ album. “It’s been so long; we feel like a brand new band again,” said singer Andrea Parker.

The new single from Melys, who consist of Andrea Parker, Paul Adams, Gary Husband, Aaron Watkinson and Iwan Evans, was written and inspired by a recent trip to California where Andrea and Paul realised a long-held dream of driving the Pacific coast highway from San Diego to San Francisco.

‘Santa Cruz’ is about coming from a background of low expectation and ambition, of being told you would never be good enough or in the right social circles to realise ambition or dreams, of being told to stay in your lane,” says Andrea.

Melys formed in the Eryri village of Betws-y-Coed in the late ’90s and quickly signed for the legendary Welsh label, ‘Ankst’ (Super Furry Animals, Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci) .

With daytime and evening BBC Radio One plays from Mark Radcliffe, Steve Lamacq and Marc Riley and John Peel, the band signed a major deal, opened their own studio and label and went on to release four studio albums and an introducing album (released in Europe and USA).

Melys were 2002 winners of the Welsh music award for best live act, and were big favourites of legendary BBC radio DJ John Peel, and recorded 11 BBC sessions for him, going on to win Peel’s festive 50 with their song ‘Chinese Whispers’ in 2001.

After a long break where Andrea and Paul opened a few restaurants and Gary became an academic doctor, the band have been busy again, touring the UK with friends The Wedding Present and have just released a BBC sessions album (Vol.1) featuring sessions from Huw Stephens, John Peel and Adam Walton.

Melys are currently in the studio on Anglesey mixing an album of new material with old friend and producer Gorwel Owen (Super Furries, Gorkys, Gwenno)

The band will plays the following dates in Wales

28th Nov – ROCKING CHAIR, Wrexham

30th Nov- CWPS, Aberystwyth

1st Dec – BUNKHOUSE Swansea

Melys recently played a spellbinding set (which includes new single Santa Cruz) at the Other Voices Festival in Cardigan, which you can watch below…

