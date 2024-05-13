Welsh pop icons Eden release first new album in 25 years

Welsh pop icons Eden release their highly anticipated new album, ‘Heddiw’ this month – their first full length album since 1999.

The album arrives on the heels of four smash singles – ‘Caredig’, ‘Siwgr’, ‘Gwrando and the double A-side ‘Fi / Waw’ which was released last Saturday 11 May.

The video for ‘Caredig’ alone racked up 40,000 views in its first 24 hours, proving Eden’s enduring popularity.

Vision

Produced by Mark Elliot and Rich James Roberts, who also mixed and mastered the album, ‘Heddiw’ was written over the course of a year by Caryl Parry Jones, Mark Elliot, Rich James Roberts, Ifan Siôn Davies and label founder, Yws Gwynedd.

Having cultivated a unique and close connection with their audience over the years, band members Emma Walford, Non Parry and Rachael Solomon had a very clear and strong vision for the sound, feel and message of this album.

They are delighted to have worked with this stellar team to fulfil their dream of creating a collection of songs that encapsulates their passion and belief in the power of connection, kindness, inclusivity and celebrating the individual.

With this ethos at the forefront of Eden’s creative motivation, they have also launched ‘PABO’, an initiative aimed at learning, understanding and again celebrating all aspects of being human, as well as headlining some of Wales’ biggest festivals in 2024, including Tafwyl on 14 July.

Anticipation

Non explains: “We cannot wait to finally share this album! It’s been so carefully put together, each song has a message that is so important to us and we really hope they resonate with the listeners.”

Rachael adds: “We’ve been best friends since our school days and have not only continued to perform together but shared so many of life’s milestones and ups and downs together.

“I feel you can really hear that in these songs.”

Emma says: “’Heddiw’ is the perfect title for the album as this is where we as a band and as friends are today. Proudly older and hopefully wiser!

“But certainly ready to celebrate and continue to do what we love through our music and the PABO platform…which is to make people feel special!”

After a 25-year wait, Eden, one of Wales’ most beloved and influential bands is back with what is sure to be one of this year’s most monumental releases.

‘Heddiw’ arrives on all streaming platforms on 24 May.

Live dates

01.06 – Gŵyl Triban

29.06 – Gŵyl y Gwylliaid

06.07 – Gŵyl Canol Dre Caerfyrddin

14.07 – Tafwyl

21.07 – Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau

