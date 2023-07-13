Welsh pop star Marina issues shock health update to her fans

Welsh singing star Marina has issued an update on her health after revealing she has been enduring debilitating issues for years.

The pop star, from Brynmawr, opened up on her health fight via her Instagram informing her two million followers of the struggles she has faced.

She wrote: “I have a health / life update I want to share with you all.⁣

⁣

“After 7 years of health issues, I recently got diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/ ME. ⁣

⁣

“I’ve had symptoms like deep fatigue, numbness, tingling, brain fog, rashes, insomnia and a feeling of being ‘poisoned’ for so long it’s been hard to remember what healthy feels like.

My baseline energy has been at 50 – 60% for a long time. Aside from a few periods of remission, the last 7 years have consisted of relying on adrenaline and will power to push me through each day.⁣”

Marina, who has released five studio albums and whose songs have received more than a billion streams, added that it was a chronic flare up that was the catalyst for her finally receiving a diagnosis.

⁣

“Recovery started 2 months ago after an unusually bad flare up that involved shooting pains and burning sensations all over my hands, legs and back,” she said. “After seeing countless doctors, I started working with a functional medicine practitioner to find the root cause of the symptoms.⁣

⁣

“After a lot of reading, I now understand that these symptoms are a result of a hypersensitive nervous system, developed in response to chronic stress. ⁣My body has felt stuck in “fight or flight” mode and there were many warning signs it gave me before the worst symptoms set in.

“Regardless of the trigger, the key to healing seems to lie in retraining the nervous system to regulate itself again.⁣ The happy news is… (!) I am feeling better today than I have in a long time. My energy levels are around 65 – 70% most days and the dips I have are shorter.

“Healing is demanding a lot of my energy and attention right now, but the better I feel, the sooner I can get back to my creative life again. I worked for the first time in a while yesterday and it felt so good. 🩷”

