Welsh publisher shortlisted for Irish Book of the Year awards

Ceredigion based Welsh publisher Dalen (Llyfrau) Cyf, has received two nominations in the Irish language Book of the Year competition

The nominations are in the Gradam de Bhaldraithe category for works translated into Irish.

Dalen won this category in 2021 with its Tintin title Taisce Raga Rua, their Irish edition of Trysor Rhaca Goch/Red Rackham’s Treasure.

The two titles nominated for this year’s prize this year are Asterix agus an Fear Feasa (Asterix a’r Argoel Fawr/Asterix and the Soothsayer) and An Triúr Triallach: An Congó (Y Triawd Amser: Congo (not released in an English edition).

The annual Book of the Year in Ireland is organised by cultural body An Oireachtas, and is divided into three categories: Gradam Uí Shúilleabháin for books for adults, Gradam Réics Carló for childrens’ books, and Gradam de Bhaldraithe for adaptations into Irish.

Honour

Alun Ceri Jones, publisher at Dalen (Llyfrau) Cyf, said, “It’s an honour for two of our Irish titles to be on a shortlist of five in the Gradam de Bhaldraithe category.

“It’s wonderful to be acknowledged for our work in Irish, especially for our team of authors and editors who craft our Irish texts.

“Our books have been devoured by readers in Wales over the years, and it’s gratifying to be able to present some of these titles to our Celtic cousins in their own language.”

Dalen’s first titles in Irish appeared in 2013 under its Dalen Éireann imprint and to date the company has released 32 books in Irish, with more in the pipeline for 2022-23.

Titles published include the Irish editions of Asterix and Tintin, the short series An Triúr Triallach (a German series published in Welsh by Dalen as Y Triawd Amser), Swedish children’s detective novels Agatán Sacs, and the evergreen French classics Le Petit Nicolas as Nioclás Beag (Direidi Nicolas in their Welsh incarnation, Nicholas in English). Dalen also publishes its series in Gaelic, Scots and Cornish.

The winner of the Gradam de Bhaldraithe Book of the Year will be announced at a special ceremony in Dublin in October this year.

Both Asterix agus an Fear Feasa 978-1-913573-24-9 and An Triúr Triallach: An Congó 978-1-913573-37-9 are available to readers outside Ireland through bookstores or from dalenllyfrau.com and and other online retailers.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

