Welsh publishers to be showcased at major international trade fair

More than 20 Welsh publishers will be making the trip to the London Book Fair later this month to showcase Wales’ literary talent and publishing creativity on the world stage.

The London Book Fair, which is being held from 18 to 20 April, is a key event for the global publishing industry and Welsh publishers attending the festival will be on a brand-new stand organised by Cyhoeddi Cymru (Publishing Wales), a new umbrella organisation for publishers in Wales.

The new exhibition stand follows a successful funding bid by Cyhoeddi Cymru for support to promote Welsh publishing at the world’s major publishing trade fairs in London, Bologna and Frankfurt.

The new organisation, established in 2021, operates bilingually and showcases publishing in both languages.

Impressive

Cyhoeddi Cymru’s Chair, Natalie Williams of the University of Wales Press said: “Having such an impressive presence at the London Book Fair will enable Welsh publishers to professionally showcase the incredible array of talent we have in Wales.

“From amazing authors to creative cover designers, along with our editors, proof-readers and those who commission our books, Welsh publishing has an intriguing story to tell the world and Cyhoeddi Cymru is determined to help all our publishers to thrive at home and internationally.”

Mererid Boswell, Head of Business and Finance at the Books Council of Wales added: “London Book Fair is an extremely important event in the publishing world, and we are excited that so many publishers are able to attend…

“It is more important than ever that Wales’s voice is heard in the international arena, and this is a golden opportunity for our publishers to give the world a positive image of Wales.”

Penny Thomas of award-winning publishers Firefly said: “We really hope and believe that with sustained programme of such events Welsh independent publishing can become increasingly visible in the books’ world often and reach new readers everywhere.”

