Welsh revealed to be in the top 7% of the languages of the world

It’s been revealed that Welsh in the top 7% of languages spoken globally.

The stunning statistic came to light during an airing of an episode of new four-part series Stori’r Iaith (Story of the language) broadcast on St David’s Day.

In the episode comedian and broadcaster Elis James travelled to Holyhead to meet world renowned linguist and author David Crystal to discuss the place of the Welsh language in the order of minority languages.

It was there that the linguist revealed that Welsh is one of the success stories of the 20th century in terms of the revitalisation of the language.

When asked by Elis how Welsh is ranked alongside other monitory languages, David answered: “Well, we’ve done wonderfully well. Remember 6000 languages, right. So most of those languages have how many speakers? One, two, 10, 50, 100, 1000 speakers. These are seriously endangered languages.

“Welsh is one of the success stories of the 20th century in terms of the revitalization process. Welsh is in the top 7% of the languages of the world as far as number of speakers is concerned.”

Elis quipped in response: “So Premier League then!”

In the four-part series famous faces go on a personal journey to explore the history of the Welsh language.

In the his episode Elis James learns about the campaign for Welsh language rights in the 1900s. He also visits the Basque Country to find out how the Basque language has already a million speakers, this being the goal for the Welsh language by 2050.

Other episodes feature Alex Jones, Sean Fletcher and Lisa Jen.

