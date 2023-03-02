Welsh revealed to be in the top 7% of the languages of the world
It’s been revealed that Welsh in the top 7% of languages spoken globally.
The stunning statistic came to light during an airing of an episode of new four-part series Stori’r Iaith (Story of the language) broadcast on St David’s Day.
In the episode comedian and broadcaster Elis James travelled to Holyhead to meet world renowned linguist and author David Crystal to discuss the place of the Welsh language in the order of minority languages.
It was there that the linguist revealed that Welsh is one of the success stories of the 20th century in terms of the revitalisation of the language.
When asked by Elis how Welsh is ranked alongside other monitory languages, David answered: “Well, we’ve done wonderfully well. Remember 6000 languages, right. So most of those languages have how many speakers? One, two, 10, 50, 100, 1000 speakers. These are seriously endangered languages.
“Welsh is one of the success stories of the 20th century in terms of the revitalization process. Welsh is in the top 7% of the languages of the world as far as number of speakers is concerned.”
Elis quipped in response: “So Premier League then!”
Welsh is in the top 7% most spoken languages on earth.
That puts a different perspective on things! 🤯pic.twitter.com/KACy2nba5w
— Ifan Morgan Jones (@ifanmj) March 1, 2023
In the four-part series famous faces go on a personal journey to explore the history of the Welsh language.
In the his episode Elis James learns about the campaign for Welsh language rights in the 1900s. He also visits the Basque Country to find out how the Basque language has already a million speakers, this being the goal for the Welsh language by 2050.
Other episodes feature Alex Jones, Sean Fletcher and Lisa Jen.
Watch Stori’r Iaith HERE
We should not be complacent that the battle to save the language is over. Rather than listen to positive spin we need to look at the facts produced in the last two censuses which show the language is declining. Wales is a national Capel Celyn slowly drowning in the waters of the English tongue. Wales has to become a bilingual nation for the language survival and that needs to be enforced in schools. Anyone who objects to enforcing bilingualism in schools is on the side of the Unionists who want only one language on this island. They have more in… Read more »
I find it strange that only one of these four talented people lives in Wales.
Top 7 percent what does that mean absolutely nothing. It’s a dying language you will be lucky to hear it in our own capital .