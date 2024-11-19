Welsh rock legends get set to Rock The Castle

Legendary Welsh rock outfits Skindred, Funeral For A Friend, and The Blackout will take to the stage at Cardiff Castle for a new one day rock festival – Rock The Castle.

These established rock names will hit the stage alongside rising Cymru rock stars Casey, Dream State and Kill The Lights.

Taking place on Saturday July 19, 2025 this one-day festival will celebrate the best of Welsh music, headlined by some of the most iconic and innovative bands from the nation.

Honouring Wales’ rich musical heritage Rock The Castle will see performances from renowned Welsh bands, including the legendary Funeral For A Friend, who have paved the way for the post-hardcore genre since their inception.

The electrifying Skindred, known for their infectious blend of rock, reggae, and metal, will take the stage to captivate the crowd with their high-energy performance.

Fellow Welsh icons The Blackout will also grace the stage, bringing their explosive sound to life.

Complementing this lineup, Casey and Dream State will introduce attendees to their unique interpretations of alternative rock, showcasing the raw energy and creativity that Welsh bands are celebrated for. Rounding out this phenomenal array of talent is Kill The Lights promising an unforgettable set.

Rock The Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor. Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Rock The Castle is not just a music festival; it’s a celebration of Welsh culture and community spirit.

“Set against the stunning backdrop of Cardiff Castle, fans of all ages will have the chance to enjoy a day filled with live music, a vibrant atmosphere, and delicious local food and drink – everything that comes with experiencing these incredible bands together.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday from depotlive.co.uk

