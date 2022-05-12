Welsh rock star Mike Peters taken to hospital

Mike Peters, the frontman of Welsh rock legends The Alarm was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with severe pneumonia.

The inspirational musician has fought a near 30 year cancer fight, living with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia and a compromised immune system.

Over the last few days he became ill and his condition progressively worsened. He was taken to hospital where tests were carried out and he was diagnosed with severe pneumonia.

A message from Mike’s wife and fellow Alarm band member Jules Peters was posted on the band’s official website.

It read:

Dear Alarm Family,

Hope you are all keeping well.

As most of you know, Mike lives with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia and a compromised immune system. Pneumonia has always been one of the biggest threats to Mike’s future health and so now, as a family, we are left with no choice but to batten down the hatches and protect him whilst the medication and treatment help the recovery.

We have been advised by the Doctors that the recovery period can take approximately 3 months if all goes to plan.

It goes against Mike’s core as a musician and human being, but for now we are going to have to reschedule all Mike Peters / Alarm engagements scheduled for May / June / July until we know for certain that Mike is back to full health and completely free of pneumonia.

Unfortunately, this means that The Gathering shows in New York at the Gramercy Theatre on June 17/18 will have to be rescheduled and as soon as we have new dates from promoters Live Nation, we will be in contact with everyone who was planning to attend.

We totally understand that this is not ideal for those who have already made travel arrangements and pre-booked concert tickets and hotels etc., but hope that we can count on your love and understanding as this situation has come as a complete and unexpected shock for all of us.

For now we are all focusing on Mike’s health and recovery and will keep you updated on his progress as and when we can. We’d like to thank our medical team for moving quickly and treating Mike with excellent care.

Love and Life,

Jules Peters and The Alarm.com Team

Everyone here at Nation.Cymru is thinking of you Mike and wishes you a speedy recovery.

