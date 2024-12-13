Welsh route is named among the world’s best road trips

A beautiful Welsh coastal road trip has been named among the world’s best.

The Coastal Way road trip, which starts in Aberdaron in north Wales and ends in St Davids, Pembrokeshire, has been named among the world’s best road trips.

Running along the entire sweep of Cardigan Bay the 180-mile Coastal Way is undoubtedly’s Wales most scenic route.

The Coastal Way runs the entire length of Cardigan Bay. It’s been described as ‘a 180-mile (290km) odyssey that threads between blue seas on one side and big mountains on the other’. It’s a great location for a road trip, short break or an epic weekend away.

The stunning coastal route is dotted with harbour towns and resorts, fishing villages and secret coves. There are vast stretches of sand, towering cliffs, and beaches of all kinds in between.

There are plenty of loops and byways to explore – the north coast of the Llŷn Peninsula, Snowdonia, Pumlumon, Preseli – endless ways to discover your own secret places.

New research from travel insurance experts InsureandGo has revealed the action-packed road trips with the most tourist attractions per mile for travellers who want to pack as much into their journey as they do their car boot.

The Coastal Way makes the top 10 globally, with at least seven tourist attractions for every 10 miles driven

The study calculated the number of relevant tourist attractions dotted along each route using an online route planner and divided it by the overall length of the trip itself, to determine which ones offer the highest density of attractions, and as such can be crowned as the most action-packed adventures of all.

The study said of The Coastal Way: ‘Hugging the beautiful west coast of Wales, this route is a scenic drive that stretches over almost 300 km of rugged coastline, the Irish Sea and even dolphin watching hotspots. With UNESCO World Heritage sites like Harlech Castle too, this epic drive offers travellers beautiful scenery and Welsh culture galore.’

Chris Rolland, CEO at InsureandGo said: “Road trips are a fantastic way to explore a country, whether you’re joining an organised bus tour, or renting a car to explore on your own terms.

“While many routes worldwide are already celebrated for being some of the world’s most picturesque, we were curious to discover which ones are jam-packed with exciting landmarks and attractions, and which offer more remote experiences where it’s the scenery and nature that really shines.

“It’s interesting to see UK road trips ranking so highly, standing shoulder to shoulder with some of the world’s most iconic routes.

“At the end of the day, road trips are about more than the destination, it’s the freedom to explore and the peace of mind to embrace spontaneity along the way.”

The Peak District, England – an average of 18.2 attractions for every 10 miles

This spectacular road trip weaves its way through beautiful English countryside, and includes highlights like the historic village of Bakewell, home of the world-famous Bakewell Pudding, the grand Chatsworth House (a historic home on many a traveller’s bucket list), and even one of the world’s most famous theme parks, Alton Towers.

Black Forest High Road (Schwarzwaldhochstraße), Germany – an average of 18 attractions for every 10 miles

A whirlwind journey through Germany’s magical Black Forest, this enchanting journey takes road trippers through scenic pine forests, and past the mystical Lake Mummelsee, a glacial lake that sits at over 1,000m above sea level. Tourists can also stop off in many of the route’s traditional Gasthäuser (German taverns) to sample the Black Forest Gateau, which originated in the region.

The Hana Highway, United States of America – an average of 14.5 attractions for every 10 miles

A tropical Hawaiian route that winds through rainforest and waterfalls, the Hana Highway showcases some of Hawaii’s epic nature and scenery. Anyone driving along the route should seek to stop off at some of the many attractions, like Waimoku Falls or the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens.

The Amalfi Coast Drive, Italy – an average of 14.5 attractions for every 10 miles

Notoriously one of the most scenic road trips in the world, the infamous SS 163 road that this route follows was originally built by the Romans. It traverses the glistening Amalfi Coast and is in fact a UNESCO World Heritage site itself. With postcard-perfect views and attractions like the Emerald Grotto and the Cathedral of St. Andrew, this Italian journey is perfect for road trippers looking for an action-packed adventure.

The Causeway Coastal Route, Northern Ireland – an average of 12.2 attractions for every 10 miles

Another breathtaking coastal route, this Northern Irish drive showcases some of the most rugged nature the UK has to offer. With plenty of stop off attractions like the magnificent UNESCO-listed Giant’s Causeway, and Cushendun Caves, famously featured in Game of Thrones, any visitor on the route won’t leave disappointed.

La Route des Vins d’Alsace, France – an average of 10.4 attractions for every 10 miles

As one of France’s oldest wine routes, this picturesque drive explores over 100 French villages chock full of vineyards producing world-renowned wines. Travellers can stop off to visit the likes of the Château du Haut-Koenigsbourg and Barr, a French commune known as the wine capital of the region, to sample Alsace’s well-known Rieslings and Pinot Gris.

The Highland Tourist Route, Scotland – an average of 9.2 attractions for every 10 miles

Another UK feature, the Highland Tourist Route in Scotland sees people travel from Aberdeen to Inverness. Inverness, known as the capital of the Highlands, has a vibrant cultural scene and serves as a gateway to the world-famous Loch Ness. Ancient castles, whisky distilleries and plenty of glistening lochs showcase some of Scotland’s stunning scenery and culture.

The Florida Keys Road Trip, USA – an average of 7.2 attractions for every 10 miles

Travellers taking on the Florida Keys Road Trip will travel along the Overseas Highway (U.S. Route 1), crossing 42 bridges over turquoise waters. Highlights include snorkelling at Key Largo’s Coral Reef, the only living coral barrier reef in the continental U.S., visiting Ernest Hemingway’s home in Key West, and tasting the region’s famous Key Lime Pie.

The Loop of Kerry, Ireland – an average of 6.7 attractions for every 10 miles

Europe’s eighth entry into the top 10, this classic Irish route is packed full of attractions and is part of the much larger Wild Atlantic Way. Highlights include Killarney National Park, Ireland’s first national park, which is home to natural wonders like the Tor Waterfall, and spots where visitors can spot puffins along the coastline.

