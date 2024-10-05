Welsh Seafood Week: A celebration of coastal bounty

From October 14th to the 18th, seafood lovers across Wales will have the opportunity to indulge in the finest local produce as part of Welsh Seafood Week.

Nationwide, Welsh Seafood Week is set to highlight the richness of Wales’ marine life, with fishmongers and retailers promoting the diversity and quality of the catch from Welsh waters.

Fishmongers and retailers will showcase special displays both in-store and online, encouraging customers to explore a variety of Welsh seafood.

Social media will no doubt play a central role, with the hashtags #BwydMôrCymru and #WelshSeafood being used to promote the campaign, drawing attention to the wide range of species available and offering tips on how to prepare them at home.

Chris Parker, manager of Food and Drink Wales’ Seafood Cluster, explains: “Each day we will promote a different species to highlight the diversity of what’s available. Welsh Seafood Week is all about showcasing the abundance of fresh produce and demonstrating its versatility.”

For many, the challenge is not just knowing what seafood to buy, but how to prepare it. To help, seafood professionals will be sharing cooking tips throughout the week alongside local fishmongers, with years of expertise, will also be on hand to advise customers, making the process of selecting and cooking Welsh seafood more approachable.

Kevin Todd of Cardiff Market’s E. Ashton & Co welcomed the campaign around the week, saying: “It’s great to raise awareness of the variety of Welsh seafood available and highlight that we sell high-quality, fresh seafood, helping support the Welsh fishing fleet.”

Retailers and fishmongers will also receive branded merchandise packs to promote the event and drive engagement, supporting not only local businesses but also the broader fishing industry in Wales.

Beyond the culinary benefits, Welsh Seafood Week is an opportunity to acknowledge the dedication of those working in the often challenging and isolated fishing sector. Parker added: “The purpose of #WelshSeafood is also to recognise the hard work of those who bring the food to our tables.”

With a focus on freshness, variety, and community spirit, Welsh Seafood Week is aiming to inspire more people to enjoy the bounty of Wales’ coastlines while supporting local producers.

Whether you’re a seafood enthusiast or simply curious to try something new, Welsh Seafood Week is promising a unique culinary experience.

