Welsh singer-songwriter Frankie Wesson set to release intimate new single

Welsh singer-songwriter Frankie Wesson is to release her new single ‘Unviable’ on 6th October.

Wesson, who is from Abergavenny, started writing and performing songs in her hometown at the age of 16. She has been featured on BBC Radio 6 and BBC Introducing, as well as Spotify’s ‘Chilled Pop Hits’ and ‘New Music Friday’ playlists.

Her songs draw inspiration from her personal experiences of bitter-sweet nostalgia, unrequited love, teenage angst and the complicated reality of growing up LGBT.

Inspiration

Raised on artists like Alanis Morisette, Eva Cassidy and Stevie Nicks, Wesson also takes inspiration from a mix of contemporary artists such as Deaf Havana, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Gabrielle Aplin. Wesson’s music is intimate and emotionally raw, yet laid-back with a pop/folk/rock feel.

‘Unviable’ was written during lockdown, when like many others in the creative sector, Wesson felt like a career in the music industry was no longer viable. Feeling undervalued and unstable in her career, her mental health started to suffer as a consequence.

The official video for Frankie’s single ‘Just Friends’

Undervalued

Speaking to Nation.Cymru about the new single, Wesson, 29, said: “It was written during the covid lockdown when my life as a gigging musician came to a complete stop, and I lost all motivation to continue making music. I was feeling discouraged and undervalued, as musicians and live music venues weren’t considered a priority or something worth saving by the people in power. ‘Unviable’ came as a cry of frustration at the situation I was in.”

A launch party for the new single will be held on 20th October at Abergavenny Labour Club, with support from Elian and Matti Ellliot. A video will also be released in the coming weeks.

For more information see Frankie’s website HERE and her Linktree HERE.

