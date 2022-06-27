Welsh stand-up set for Edinburgh Fringe debut this summer

Welsh comedy writer and stand-up Esyllt Sears is taking her debut show to Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer.

Esyllt says she was was compelled to create this show following the realisation that you can spend too much time in the bath and end up media managing your own death.

Also, the prospect of being able to escape her two young kids for the summer holidays was too good an opportunity to miss.

Looking forward to her Edinburgh bow, she said: “I have always expected nothing and received even less. I pursued a career in PR, embraced some pretty sketchy maternal instincts and allowed self-care and it has only ever led to redundancy, tearing and having to organise the media relations around my eventual death.

“An audience member from one of my preview shows said that the experience of watching the show made her feel both turned on and frightened. I couldn’t have put it better myself. Come.”

Esyllt Sears: Absolutely Not will run from 4 – 28 August at Just the Tonic at The Tron (venue 51), directed by stand-up, producer and director, Stuart Laws who produced James Acaster’s Repertoire and Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999.

Esyllt has previously provided tour support to Elis James and Jen Brister, and co-hosts The Xennial Dome podcast. She has performed on BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 4 Extra and BBC One Wales in English and on S4C in Welsh.

She has also written for: The Now Show and The News Quiz; Elis James’ sketch series and his stand-up special (S4C); What Just Happened? (BBC One Wales); Welcome Strangers (BBC Radio Wales), and The Rest of Us (BBC Radio 4).

