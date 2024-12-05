Welsh takes centre stage at one of India’s largest music festivals

Folk singer Mari Mathias performed in the Welsh language to thousands of people on the opening day of one of India’s largest music festivals.

Mari Mathias, a singer-songwriter who interprets traditional folk melodies for contemporary audiences, took to the main stage at the Hornbill Music Festival 2024 on Sunday, December 1, and Monday, December 2.

The 24-year-old began her solo set in front of a large projection of the Welsh flag, before welcoming Naga folk musician Seyievinuo Chuzho to the stage. The pair performed a piece of music they collaborated on that brings Welsh and Naga languages together.

Mari and Seyievinuo performed for a third time at the Handshake Concert at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Tuesday, December 3.

The 10-day Hornbill Festival, nicknamed the “Festival of Festivals”, is celebrating its 25th year and attracts visitors from all over the world. It is India’s largest celebration of tribal heritage with visitors given the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich traditions, music, and folklore of the region.

This year Wales has been made a designated partner of the festival marking the end of Wales in India 2024, a year-long series of celebrations and events to strengthen ties between the two countries.

In partnership with Welsh Government, the British Council, the Deputy British High Commission in India and Wales Arts International have committed to future cultural collaborations between Wales and India by investing in arts projects through a dedicated culture fund.

Cardiff-based musician Gareth Bonello will also be returning to Hornbill to perform with his band the Khasi-Cymru Collective. Gareth travelled to Meghalaya in November to record new music for the project that brings together musicians from Wales and India.

Gareth, who performs under the moniker The Gentle Good will perform at Hornbill on Sunday, December 8, with flautist and visual artist Benedict Hynniewta.

Mari said she felt proud to showcase Welsh culture internationally and said Wales and Nagaland share similarities in their folk traditions.

“Connecting Wales to India is a rich cultural experience, and this is an amazing opportunity for an artist like me,” Mari said.

“I’m grateful to the British Council for bringing me here to perform at both the Centre Stage Festival in New Delhi and the Hornbill Festival.

“Folk music brings voices from an ancient past, and I believe that the Naga culture and heritage are similar to ancient Welsh culture. Music is universal, and this event offers a great opportunity to showcase that.”

Ruth Cocks, Director of British Council Wales said: “It’s been brilliant to follow Mari’s story in Nagaland for the Hornbill Festival which is such a big moment in the Indian cultural calendar. Her collaboration with Seyievinuo beautifully demonstrates how music can bridge cultures and languages.

“Mari’s performances at Hornbill marks a fitting finale to Wales in India 2024, which has opened new pathways for cultural exchange between India and Wales. It’s been wonderful to see Welsh artists like Mari and Gareth engaging with the cultural traditions and customs in Nagaland, alongside the musical collaborations, embracing the wider learning and exchange that working internationally brings.”

