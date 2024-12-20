Welsh teen commended in RSPCA awards with atmospheric horse photo

A teenager from south west Wales has been ‘commended’ in the 16-18 category of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2024 with a photo of a horse.

Edward Lee Davies, 18, from Neath, was commended for his image titled ‘Wild Freedom’ which shows a horse in Bannau Brycheiniog.

The photo was shortlisted in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards which invites young people aged 18 years and under to capture the animal kingdom on a camera or a mobile device and supports the RSPCA’s mission to inspire everyone to create a better world for every animal. The awards were announced at a ceremony held at the Tower of London on Thursday 19 December 2024.

“Moody sky”

Edward said: “We were walking along a path when, in the distance, I spotted a herd of horses standing above the hill. This horse was walking apart from the herd.

“I was drawn to the image as the horse looked lonely and forlorn, particularly against the moody sky and with the wind sweeping its mane. So, I quickly grabbed my camera and took the shot.”

This year’s awards were judged by a panel of photography experts, including wildlife photographer Rachel Bigsby; former competition winner-turned-professional photographer Catriona Parfitt; professional wildlife photographer and photographic guide Ellie Rothnie; and RSPCA photographers Andrew Forsyth and Emma Jacobs. And for the first time this year – Fabian Rivers, also known as Dready Vet, who’s an exotic animal and wildlife vet and RSPCA ambassador and appears on CBBC’s The Pets Factor.

Sponsors of the competition are Natures Images (wildlife photography holidays) and Camtraptions (camera traps for wildlife photography).

Overall winner

Anwen Whitehead, 15, also from Mid Wales, was the overall winner this year with her image of a Puffin entitled ‘Daydreaming in the chamomiles’.

Winners in each category were awarded trophies and a selection of prizes at the Tower of London ceremony and as the Overall Winner, Anwen Whitehead received a weekend photography break with Natures Images. This fabulous prize includes two nights’ accommodation for the winner and a parent/guardian.

The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2025 opens for entries on 6 May. For more information visit: rspca.org.uk/ypa for all the latest news, galleries and photo tips.

To watch a recording of the ceremony visit: https://young.rspca.org.uk/home

The full gallery of all the winning images can be viewed here.

