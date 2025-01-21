Welshman’s hilarious interaction with star comedian

We all know that sometimes people struggle with Welsh names and places.

It’s a source of untold joy to us, but some frustration for those outside of our glorious nation.

However, some people are able to see the funny, lighthearted side of things when it comes to Welsh names.

One of those lovely moments came at the recent Aberystwyth Comedy Festival when rising star comedian Scott Bennett encountered a Welshman with an unusual name, well to an English person anyway, who had a very particular set of skills.

Scott is renowned for his supreme audience interaction, captured on his many online clips, which attract thousands of views.

However, even he seemed flummoxed when he had a chat with lovely local Tegid.

Watch and enjoy!

