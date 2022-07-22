Documentary about Welsh farmer who ‘had the same supper for 10 years’ to be shown on BBC Wales next week

A documentary about a Welsh farmer whose story went viral online after he told a journalist he had eaten the same supper for 10 years is going to be shown on BBC Two Wales next week.

An article in the Guardian about Wilf Davies who has lived in the Teifi Valley for all of his 72 years and had only visited England once warmed hearts at the heart of last year’s Covid pandemic.

“Whether it’s Easter Day or Christmas Day, being a farmer means every day is the same,” he told Kiran Sidhu. “The animals still need to be fed. Feeding the sheep and seeing how happy they are makes me happy, too. They never ask for anything different for supper.”

His story was then made into a short 19 minute documentary, Heart Valley, by director Christian Cargill and released by Pulse Films follows a day in the life of Wilf Davies.

It will be shown on BBC Two Wales at 7pm on Tuesday, 26 July and will then be available on iPlayer.

Earlier this year it was shown at one of New York’s biggest film festivals, having been chosen from more than 7,000 submissions to be among the films screened at the festival.

Director Christian Cargill told the Guardian that Wilf Davies was emotional when told the film was going to be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“I think for a lot of people that spent lockdowns in cities, Wilf’s story really touched on that yearning to disconnect,” he said.

“I remember first reading the piece and finding it inspiring, unconventional and deeply heartfelt. Two weeks on, I realised I was still thinking about this shepherd I’d never met called Wilf and in that moment I knew it was a story I wanted to explore, to find out more about this man and his life.”

