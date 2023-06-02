Winners of Welsh-language Tir na n-Og Awards announced

Dwi Eisiau bod yn Ddeinosor by Luned Aaron and Huw Aaron, and Manawydan Jones: Y Pair Dadeni by Alun Davies have won this year’s Tir na n-Og Awards in the Welsh-language categories.

The annual Tir na n-Og Awards, established in 1976, celebrate the best books for children and young in Wales.

Organised by the Books Council Wales with sponsorship by CILIP Cymru Wales, the winners of the award receive £1,000 and a specially commissioned trophy.

Dwi Eisiau bod yn Ddeinosor by Luned Aaron and Huw Aaron (published by Atebol) which won the the primary age category is described as “a picture story book bursting with mischief and imagination.”

Morgan Dafydd, Chair of the Judging Panel, said: “After the dark years of the pandemic, enjoying a book containing an element of humour was a tonic and a breath of fresh air.

“The rhyming text flows smoothly and naturally, and the story itself is so playful. This book would be suitable for a child to read independently, or to share with a parent. The panel could imagine an adult smiling whilst reading with a child.

“Even though the book is fairly short, the illustrations are colourful, clear, modern and striking. The judges liked the message in the book, namely ‘being comfortable in your own skin’ – it was clear without being preachy, or feeling forced in any way. We were all agreed that light books, full of humour, are important in order to attract (and retain) readers.”

Secondary age group

Manawydan Jones: Y Pair Dadeni by Alun Davies (published by Y Lolfa) was the winner of the secondary age category.

The story opens with the discovery of a dead body, and we then meet a young boy called Manawydan Jones, who is related to Manawydan fab Llŷr, a character from the Mabinogi.

Morgan Dafydd said: “The author, in his first attempt at writing for young adults, gives a modern twist on the traditional tales of the Mabinogi. The story moves between the main narrative, namely a young boy’s journey on a magical adventure, and the Police’s attempt to solve a mystery about a suspicious murderer.

“These sections added to the story and connected the real word with the magical world of the island of Fosgad. This novel would appeal to any reader who is fond of adventure, history and fantasy.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

