WOMEX: Welsh Artists ready to take the global stage at the ‘Olympics of Music’

Cerys Hafana and N’famady Kouyaté are set to represent Wales on stage at WOMEX, of the most important global music events, which kicks off today.

Today, Wednesday, October 27, WOMEX (Worldwide Music Expo) officially arrives in Manchester, returning to the UK for the first time since Cardiff were hosts to the event in 2013, marking a major cultural moment for the city and the global music community.

Earlier this year, co-hosts Wales Arts International, Tŷ Cerdd, and Manchester Music City announced that artists Cerys Hafana and N’famady Kouyaté will be representing Wales on the Horizons stage.

Known as the “Olympics of Music,” WOMEX is a global gathering of artists, industry professionals, and music lovers, and it offers a unique opportunity for artists to showcase their talent on the world stage. For Cerys Hafana and N’famady Kouyaté, this is their moment to share the rich musical traditions of Wales with an international audience.

Welsh Talent on the Horizons Stage

Cerys Hafana, a composer and multi-instrumentalist from Machynlleth, has gained recognition for her innovative interpretations of Welsh traditional music.

Her use of the triple harp, combined with archival sounds, electronic processing, and a wide range of instruments, has earned her critical acclaim.

Her second album, Edyf (2022), was named one of The Guardian’s Top Ten folk albums and featured on Cerys Matthews’ BBC 6 Music ‘Highlights of 2022’.

Hafana’s recent EP, The Bitter (2023), has further solidified her reputation as one of Wales’ leading contemporary folk musicians. Reflecting on her upcoming performance at WOMEX,

Cerys Hafana said: “As someone who was born in Manchester and raised in Wales, showcasing my music at the festival is going to be a really special time for me.

“It feels like a full-circle moment, bringing the sounds of the Welsh triple harp to an international stage in the city where my journey began.

“I’m excited to share a piece of Wales with the world and to connect with artists from across the globe at WOMEX. A huge thanks to Wales Arts International and the Horizons project for their support.”

Joining Cerys Hafana is N’famady Kouyaté, a dynamic musician from Guinea (Conakry) who has made Cardiff his home.

N’famady’s modern interpretations of traditional West African Mandingue music, centered around the balafon, have earned him widespread acclaim.

His fusion of African rhythms with Western jazz, pop, indie, and funk has captivated audiences across the UK, including at Glastonbury Festival.

N’famady Kouyaté said: “I’m thrilled to be showcasing at WOMEX this year. It’s an incredible opportunity to bring my band and share our music with a global audience.

“I’m honoured to be representing Wales, the country that has become my home, and I’m looking forward to celebrating the rich diversity of sounds that make this event so special.”

The Horizons Partnership

Established at WOMEX Cardiff in 2013, Wales Arts International played an instrumental role in creating HORIZONS – a stage and partnership celebrating the diverse music that comes from Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England to help artists gain international recognition on the world stage.

Alongside the artists from Wales, Amy Laurenson and Gnoss are the artists representing Scotland; Balimaya Project and Gwenifer Raymond representing England; Strange Boy for the Republic of Ireland, Córas Trio for Northern Ireland and Rioghnach Connolly & Honeyfeet representing the host city Manchester.

Eluned Haf, Head of Wales Arts International said: “It’s so important that Welsh voices are heard at WOMEX—for the artists and for Wales as a whole.

“It’s a chance to share our story with the world and for our musicians to be discovered internationally. I’m excited for the Horizons stage, where Cerys Hafana and N’famady Kouyaté will showcase their captivating music. Wales Arts International is honoured to be supporting both the artists representing Wales and the event itself again this year.

“We can’t wait to experience the vibrant energy of this global gathering in the wonderful and culturally rich City of Manchester.”

Landmark

This year’s WOMEX, taking place from 23-27 October, is set to be a landmark event, with 2,600 music professionals from over 90 countries expected to attend.

Produced by Manchester Music City in partnership with English Folk Expo, the five-day festival will feature live showcases, club nights, films, and a daytime conference at iconic venues such as Manchester Central, Albert Hall, Aviva Studios, O2 Ritz, and HOME.

Cerys Hafana will perform on Friday, October 25, at 9:00 PM on the Horizons Stage, Albert Hall, Manchester.

N’famady Kayoté will take the same stage at 12:00 AM on Saturday, October 26.

Tickets for public WOMEX showcases are available on the WOMEX festival website https://womex-festival.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

