‘Would you jump in a pond if he asked you to?’ Comedian pokes fun at Wales over following Scotland out of the UK

A comedian has poked fun at Wales’ independence movement, suggesting the nation has always been keen to follow in Scotland’s constitutional footsteps.

Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey’s sketches see him playing the characters of Wales, England, Scotland, and the Republic of Ireland, as well as Northern Ireland’s unionists and nationalists, as they sort out their constitutional wrangles.

In the latest sketch, Northern Ireland’s nationalists seek to move in with the Republic of Ireland, while Scotland and Wales also seek to escape a drunken, jingoistic England.

But Wales is seen as being keen to leave only when Scotland says it will move out of the UK.

“Right, I’m out of here,” Scotland says.

“I’m heading off as well there, so,” says Wales.

“Oh my God, would you jump in a pond if he asked you to?” Northern Ireland’s unionists ask.

“Depends how he asked,” Wales says. “‘Oi! get in the pond’ – no chance. But if he asked ‘hey would you mind getting in the pond,’ just messing, yeah maybe…”

Irish reunification – but it’s noisy neighbours in Cork pic.twitter.com/umDLa5BMqz — Tadhg (@TadhgHickey) April 11, 2022

Tadhg Hickey, whose political comedy sketches have racked up hundreds of thousands of views on social media, has previously said that he’s an Irish Republican and would “love to” see Scotland and Wales become independent.

He has previously also hosted Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts on his podcast to discuss Wales’ political aspirations.

