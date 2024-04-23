Wrecsam National Eisteddfod Proclamation Ceremony to be held this weekend

Wrecsam city centre will be full of colour over the weekend, as Gorsedd Cymru hosts the Proclamation Ceremony for the Wrecsam National Eisteddfod.

The festival is set to be held in the area from 2-9 August next year.

Over 300 groups and individuals have already registered to join the community and civic procession on Saturday morning, 27 April.

The procession will begin at the Yale Campus, Coleg Cambria, before setting off at 10:00, walking through the city and returning to Llwyn Isaf, outside the Guildhall for the ceremony, beginning at 10:45.

The ceremony is a chance for local people and visitors to see one of the Gorsedd’s colourful ceremonies, and during this ceremony, the current Archdruid, Myrddin ap Dafydd, will hand over to Mererid, who will lead and steer the Gorsedd over the next few years.

In line with tradition, a procession including representatives from a wide range of local organisations and Gorsedd Cymru will welcome the Eisteddfod to the area, and the area to the Eisteddfod.

History

Historically, the Eisteddfod’s intention to visit an area must be proclaimed at least a year and a day before the beginning of the festival. This is when the List of Competitions is published, which includes information for anyone wishing to compete that year.

During the ceremony, chair of the local executive committee, Llinos Roberts, will present the first copy of the List of Competitions to the Archdruid. Once the list has been presented, the competitions will be made public, and copies will go on sale in shops across Wales as well as at the event itself.

A Cymanfa Ganu (congregational singing festival) will be held at Capel Bethlehem, Rhosllanerchrugog on Sunday evening 28 April at 18:00 to celebrate the Proclamation, and all are welcome to attend.

Programmes available on the door, with a collection for the Wrecsam National Eisteddfod Local Fund. The Cymanfa will be filmed and recorded for S4C’s Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol programme.

Awareness

Local Executive Committee Chair, Llinos Roberts, says “The aim of the Proclamation ceremony is to raise awareness of what’s to come next year and to give local people a taste of the Gorsedd’s colourful ceremonies.

“Naturally, publishing the List of Competitions is very important for us locally, and I’m grateful to everyone who’s been choosing competitions and subjects over the past few months. The List goes on sale on the day and will also be available to buy in shops across Wales, and the competitions portal opens in January 2025.

“We’ve been raising awareness and setting up committees across the area over the past few weeks, and it’s great to see the community events and activities being held to support our fundraising work as we work towards the Local Fund target.

“We’re looking forward to enjoying all sorts of opportunities to socialise in Welsh and bilingually over the next few months as we prepare for the festival itself.

The Wrecsam National Eisteddfod is held from 2-9 August next year. For more information, visit www.eisteddfod.wales.

