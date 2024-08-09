Wronged sub-postmaster and former asylum seeker among new members invested into Gorsedd

A former asylum seeker from the Ivory Coast and a wrongly jailed sub-postmaster were among others inducted into the Gorsedd in a prestigious ceremony at the National Eisteddfod Rhondda Cynon Taf today.

Gorsedd Cymru, or simply the Gorsedd, is a society of Welsh-language poets, writers, musicians and others who have contributed to the Welsh language and to public life in Wales.

Community

Joseff Gnagbo sought asylum seeker from the Ivory Coast, settled in Cardiff six years ago and immediately started learning Welsh.

Now fluent, he has become a Welsh language tutor and since last autumn has been Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith.

Joseff shared: “I arrived in Wales knowing nothing about the language or the Eisteddfod.

“I have been to the Eisteddfod several times since arriving in Wales and I am very proud to become a member of the Gorsedd.

“I feel very much a part of the Welsh community.”

It was a special celebration for mother and daughter Nerys Howell and Elinor Snowsill.

Nerys Howell grew up in the Rhondda and has written several cookbooks using Welsh ingredients and appears regularly on television.

Until her recent retirement from professional rugby, Elinor Snowsill was one of the most prominent players in the Welsh women’s team.

Honour

Nerys said: “It’s an honour to be a member of the Gorsedd and to be invested at the Eisteddfod in my home area makes it much more emotional. And for Elinor to be invested on the same day makes it that more special.”

Elinor added she never thought she would be invited to become a Gorsedd member.

“I never gave it a moment’s thought but I’m extremely pleased to accept and be invested with my mother. She completely deserves the honour,” she said.

Lifelong friends Dafydd Trystan and Rhuanedd Richards were both invested into the Gorsedd.

Rhuanedd said: “We’ve known each other since we were three years old when we were in nursery school in Cwm Cynon and I’m so pleased we are both joining the Gorsedd at the same time.”

Dafydd, who celebrates his birthday on Saturday (10th) added: “I was delighted to accept the invitation to join the Gorsedd and for Rhuanedd to be at the same ceremony makes the occasion even better.”

“Icing on the cake”

It has been a busy week for Ysgol Llanhari teacher Catrin Rowlands.

“It’s been an exciting Eisteddfod for me and the school. Former pupil Gwynfor Dafydd won the Crown on Monday and we’re launching our 50th anniversary celebrations. And being invested in the Gorsedd is just icing on the cake for me,” she said.

Gerallt Pennant was also honoured to be inducted today.

Hailing from Eifionydd, he taught at Ysgol Gymraeg Ynys-wen, Cwm Rhondda for a while, before moving into the media.

Gerallt is a familiar face on some of S4C’s most popular programmes and his Radio Cymru weekly programme, Galwad Cynnar has inspired generations of listeners.

Gerallt said: “I’m delighted to become a Gorsedd member, it is a great honour.”

One of the most famous names inducted today is Noel Thomas, who has been outspoken in his fight for justice following the Horizon scandal.

Others invested included Helena Migu lez-Carballeira, originally from Galicia, who lectures in Spanish Studies at Bangor University.

She has contributed extensively to the discipline of translation studies, and largely through her efforts, Welsh is part of the international discourse in this field.

Recognition

Mike Parker hails from Kidderminster in Worcestershire, but now lives in Machynlleth. He has been fascinated by maps since he was a child and dedicated himself to learning Welsh.

Gill Griffiths, Pentyrch has has been an active member of Merched y Wawr and during her time as the organisation’s National President, she raised awareness of the importance of the work of Christian Aid by encouraging members to collect bags and sell them for the benefit of the charity.

David Roberts from Caerphilly but originally from Llandudno has worked in Welsh language education in the Rhondda and Cwm Taf for almost 30 years, teaching Welsh to thousands of children, many of whom come from non-Welsh speaking households.

David was a leader on the Ffit Cymru programme in 2019, motivating thousands of people to live a healthier life.

