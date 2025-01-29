Wynne Evans’ brother launches petition demanding ‘fair treatment’ from the press

Wynne Evans’ brother has launched a petition demanding the Radio Wales presenter receives fair treatment from the press.

Mark Llewelyn Evans took to social media to defend his brother after the TV star became embroiled in a controversy over a sexually explicit remark he made during the Strictly tour launch earlier this month.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) Mark wrote: ‘As a brother, I want to express my unwavering support for him during this challenging time. Wynne has a heart of gold and the courage of a lion, paired with a talent that outshines most. His charisma and humour have brought joy to countless people.’

Wynne’s brother, who is a children’s author and singer, last night launched a petition titled: ‘Demand Fair Treatment for Wynne Evans by the British Press’.

At the time of publication the petition has 1,673 signatures.

Writing in the introduction to the Change.org petition, Mark took aim at what he described as unjustified hostility by the British press towards his brother.

He wrote: ‘I am Mark Llewelyn Evans, brother to the unfairly targeted Wynne Evans, who has recently been the subject of unjustified hostility by the British press. The integrity of Wynne, a beloved figure in our household and across Britain, has been maliciously and cruelly attacked, causing him tremendous distress and jeopardising his career. Our family, still reeling from the recent loss of another brother, is further devastated by these uncharitable attacks on Wynne.

‘The British press’s unchecked negativity towards Wynne is not reflective of his wide-ranging support from the British public. We believe in his undeniable talent, which richly contributes to the UK’s cultural sector. He is cherished by many who eagerly await his return to BBC Radio Wales and the Strictly Come Dancing stage.

‘It’s time to demand the British press demonstrate responsibility, fairness, and restraint in their coverage. To this end, we call on the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), the UK’s independent regulator for newspaper and magazine industry, to scrutinise these instances of targeted hostility against Wynne Evans and enforce their Editors’ Code of Practice.

‘By signing this petition, you are standing up against an unjust media culture and supporting Wynne Evans. Thank you for standing up for decency, compassion, and fair treatment in the British press.’

The petition followed Wynne Evans issuing an apology saying he was “deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused”, as he announced he would be taking some time out from his BBC Radio Wales show and the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour to prioritise his wellbeing.

The Welsh opera singer, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on Monday, was to have taken to the stage on Tuesday as part of the Strictly tour stop in Liverpool.

He said in a statement: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

Professional dancer Katya Jones, who was partnered with Evans on Strictly, reposted the message and wrote: “Let’s show humanity and consideration.”

She added that she would miss Evans in the post to her Instagram stories.

The BBC has said it will not be commenting further.

His statement follows an apology he issued at the weekend for an “inappropriate and unacceptable” remark made during the tour launch earlier this month.

The Mail On Sunday reported that Evans, known for the Go.Compare insurance advertisements, was heard making the derogatory sexual remark in a video filmed during the event.

The PA news agency understands he was given a warning over the remark by tour producers.

A spokesman for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios said: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

Evans has been touring the UK with the live show after competing on the BBC One programme with Russian professional Jones last year.

During their time on Strictly, Evans and Jones had to apologise for a “joke” in which she moved his hand from her waist during the BBC show.

In another moment, Jones appeared to not want to high-five her celebrity partner, which they called “a running joke”.

