Y Filltir Sgwâr/The Square Mile: Autumn at the Lasgarn Woodland

In a year long series Tom Maloney, from Abersychan, shows how you can love a place so well it becomes a part of you.

When Jon Gower and I first talked about this series of articles Jon suggested the title and the introduction. I immediately jumped at the title ‘Y Filltir Sgwâr – The Square Mile’ and although I have not always strictly stayed within its linear bounds, it does reflect the local nature of my interest in the landscape very well.

Love

I did wonder about the introduction though, was ‘love’ too strong a word? But over the course of the year, I have come to realise that Jon had seen something in my Twitter posts that I had not fully appreciated.

Love reaches into your inner self; it touches all of your emotions and more. As I think about this, I believe I have become emotionally involved with this landscape and nowhere more so than the Lasgarn Woodland.

Becoming close to a place and getting to know it well brings huge rewards, sometimes these rewards are more subtle than you would first appreciate, at least that is what I have found for myself.

I revel in the steadfast changes of the seasons, the woodland clock measures time so well and I do so enjoy my little adventures at the Lasgarn all year round, but I know it so well now that I can narrow down the times almost to the week that I would not want to miss.

The end of October going into early November is one such time for me. Mostly, the weather has been cloudy over the week, but on two afternoons the Sun sparkled and the woodland beckoned.

No matter how well you think you know a place though, it is still as well to be prepared for a surprise or two. It has not been a very good year for butterfly numbers and I had certainly not thought to see any butterflies on my visits to the woodland this week, but I was in for a beautiful surprise.The Comma butterfly is as pretty a butterfly as you will ever see and though its conservation status is good, I have only ever seen one locally previously and never before at the Lasgarn. It is gloriously orange and has such a distinctive wing shape, almost like the piece of a puzzle.

Basking

To see one with its wings wide open, basking in the warmth of bright afternoon sunlight was a real treat. I would like to have had more time to compose the photograph, but with butterflies sometimes you just have to be grateful for what comes your way.

This one did not stop long on its rather incongruous autumnal perch and to be honest it was just lovely to see it fluttering away.

A good many leaves have fallen now and it is a lovely sensation to step along woodland paths carpeted in their many colours, to feel their resilient, springy crunch as you step on their beautifully formed shapes, which in turn releases the earthy scent of Autumn.

It stirs up memories too of the fun and laughter that used to be had playing with friends and kicking the leaves with such abandon and glee.

If I have a favourite leaf it is the leaf of the Beech tree. I adore their striking reds, copper browns and mustard yellows, but they are all the better at the moment because there are still so many greens within the woodland setting, creating wonderful contrasts and harmonies.

Each shade of colour is like a note of a musical score and the crescendo is wonderful.

What makes this woodland so special for me is that Mother Nature has transformed a landscape that was once a place of industry, where limestone was quarried for use by the local ironworks during the heady days of the Industrial Revolution.

The signs of this past are there to be seen, like wounds that have been healed. If there are scars, to me they are not harsh now. There are so many little side paths that lead you to the old workings, which have such a sense of spirituality about them now, perhaps more so in golden autumnal light.

Taking the time to stop, reflect and gently breathe in the fresh woodland air has become a ritual. Any cares and worries are put on hold and often feel a lot lighter.

I have a great fondness for the occasional windows at the edge of the woodland that frame the views beyond with structural silhouettes.

Such views are not always immediate, they take time to make themselves apparent, and when you do see them you wonder how on earth you have missed them for so long!

Perhaps it may be to do with the seasons, as the branches lose their leaves that picturesque scenes emerge, and one of the most beautiful that I know is a view of Mynydd Farteg at the edge of the Lasgarn Woodland.

I hesitate to include Mynydd Farteg as it featured so much in last week’s article, but I feel compelled to show just what a wonderful feature of the local landscape this is.

However much time that you spend at the Lasgarn you are sure to happen upon the old tram road at the heart of the woodland.

And, however many times that you walk along its winding path, it always gives so much. Incredible really to think that it was a hugely important route in its time, where horse-drawn trams laden with limestone trundled daily. Even if we think of it as a primitive railway today!

I often like to end my walks at what I think must be one of the oldest parts of the Lasgarn near the top of Waterworks Lane.

There is an air of mystical mystery and ancient grandeur about its hilly slope strewn with stones and as I took in its wonders a few words of Welsh came into my mind that I have been learning recently – ‘Ble mae’r nefoedd? meaning ‘Where is heaven?’ in English.

It’s funny the things that jump into your head at times, but the thought struck me that we are so often in search of things that appear so far away, often seeming unobtainable. Where is heaven? Well, I think that sometimes it is on your doorstep.

And to finish the day … I cannot think of a nicer way to walk home than down Waterworks Lane.

Some helpful information about walking at The Lasgarn Woodland:

Parking – there is limited parking for about three or so cars at The Rising Sun Bridge, located just below the main road near The Rising Sun Pub. There are also places that you can park nearby.

Walking – There are many ways to access the Lasgarn Woodland but all the paths leading up are steep and rocky. An alternative way up to the woodland is to follow Waterworks Lane right to the very top where there is a gateway next to a farm. The paths in the wood can be very muddy at this time of the year.

Equipment – I would recommend the use of a stick and good sturdy boots are a must. Being prepared for wet weather is always a good idea, especially at this time of the year.

