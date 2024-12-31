Young stars with disabilities and complex communication needs shine in groundbreaking new series

S4C has launched a new children’s series that aims to embrace, celebrate and elevate young Welsh people with disabilities and communication needs.

Help Llaw (Helping Hands) will entertain through laughter and learning including Makaton as a communication aid.

The programmes offer a host of belly laughs whilst giving the young stars taking part a platform.

The main aim of the series is to entertain and do so by being inclusive to children and families of all kinds, showing that S4C is a place for everyone.

The series introduces a brand new format with three dynamic characters – Harri Mawr the friendly handyman, his apprentice Harri Bach, and Harriet who tries to keep the two in order.

Llyr Evans is the funny DIY man Harri Mawr, who is always willing to help, repair and build, but who more often than not really makes quite a mess of it. Non Haf plays Harriet and Leon Fletcher is Harri Bach.

Leon is a pupil at Ysgol Pendalar in Caernarfon.

Together, and with the help of Hafwen the cute online organiser, the three tackle challenges and go on adventures with children from every corner of Wales to help all kinds of people with their jobs.

Makaton

Along the way Harriet will also help the wider audience communicate by showing how to create Makaton signs.

By integrating Makaton and visual fun this is a series that will raise awareness of the different modes of communication children can use and do so in a series that will appeal to everyone – children from zero to a hundred years old.

This is the latest commission between production company Ceidiog and S4C – the same creative team behind the hugely successful shows, Dwylo’r Enfys for S4C and Dizzy Deliveries for RTÉ in Ireland. The company specialises in content targeting children with a range of needs and works with special partners to communicate that for S4C.

Nia Ceidiog, Director of Ceidiog, said: “This new show is incredibly close to my heart. It is an opportunity to continue our ‘mission’ of promoting visibility, inclusion and understanding, showing children that they are not defined by their disabilities but rather by their abilities and aspirations.

“Makaton is such a powerful tool for communication, and my hope is that our series will inspire children and families and their communities to recognise and use this special resource. And that’s so that more people get to understand each other – in more ways than one!

“Perhaps more than that, this is a chance to laugh with these young stars as they and we enjoy Harri’s mischief.”

Connecting

Sioned Geraint, Head of Children’s Programmes at S4C, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Ceidiog once again to bring this ground-breaking new show to life. This series will shine a light on the voices of children with profound disabilities and communication needs, giving them a place to be heard and celebrated.

“By using Makaton, we are proud to offer young audiences an accessible and engaging way to connect with the characters and their stories. It will not only engage children but will also resonate with whole families, sparking important conversations about inclusion and communication.”

Help Llaw was first shown on Monday 30 December and will be broadcast every Friday and Monday at 07.45. The series is also available on demand: S4C Clic and iPlayer

