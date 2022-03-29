Young Welsh artist Makenzy Beard launches Ukraine charity auction

A limited edition print by the critically acclaimed young artist Makenzy Beard will be going under the hammer to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

From 9am, Blackwater Gallery in Cardiff will be hosting a silent auction for an unframed edition of Makenzy’s limited edition giclee canvas print ‘Towel Girl’.

The auction will be open internationally and will run for a week, with Blackwater Gallery and Makenzy donating 100% of all proceeds to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The rare opportunity to own a work by Makenzy has arisen due to her desire to use her art to support a charity and raise money for Ukraine.

Blackwater Gallery is an independent contemporary art gallery based in Cardiff Bay which focuses on providing a platform for emerging artists as well as abstract and expressive contemporary art.

Digital media manager at the gallery, Emma McNamara, said: “We are proud to be able to offer a signed limited edition canvas print from artist Makenzy Beard as part of a silent auction to raise money for Ukraine.

“This is a fantastic cause and Makenzy is really proud that she is able to use her art in this way to support the people of Ukraine.”

Phenomenon

The young Welsh painter went viral earlier last year thanks to a beautiful piece of art that people couldn’t believe was painted by someone so young.

Back in June, Makenzy, a pupil at Bishopton Comprehensive School in Swansea, gained thousands of plaudits online, after her artwork of a local farmer named John Tucker was posted on Twitter by her school.

The incredibly lifelike portrait was proclaimed as being so good it looked like a photograph, capturing the farmer in a hi-vis jacket and a knitted hat.

Makenzy’s painting was so impressive it was selected for exhibition at the Royal Academy Young Artists’ Summer Show in London.

In October Makenzy unveiled a painting of her grampa, once more sending shockwaves through social media.

Such was the amazement at the 14-year-old’s prodigious talent there was unanimous acclaim at just how brilliant her portrait of her grampa, Bernard Davies, truly was.

In December The Makenzy Beard Collection became available to buy from the Blackwater Gallery in Cardiff. The series of limited edition prints and original paintings showcasing the 15-year-old’s astonishing artwork included her two most renowned paintings to date.

January saw a striking self-portrait titled ‘self-RED’ revealed featuring the artist wearing her red coat, the latest in a series of paintings that left the art world reaching for superlatives to describe the novice painter’s work.

The plaudits for her art have included: “In 14-year-old Makenzy Beard, we may well be experiencing the emergence of Wales’ greatest living artist.”

Makenzy who is also a talented hockey player, representing Wales at under 16s level, only took up painting during lockdown as she couldn’t play sport.

She has recently been nominated along with 26 others for the St David Awards – Wales’ national awards to recognise everyday heroes – the results of which will be announced on 7 April

The silent auction will run from 9am BST on 29 March until 9am BST on 5 April and bids in GBP can be submitted by email during that time. The winning bidder will be notified by email when the auction closes.

Bids can be submitted by emailing HELLO@BLACKWATERGALLERY.CO.UK

More details about the print and the event can be hound here

