Yws Gwynedd release first album in seven years

Welsh pop mavericks, who hold many a record for Welsh language music streaming figures, release their latest new album, Tra Dwi’n Cysgu today.

In 2017, after a successful gig at Festival N°6, the band decided that their time was over, after releasing 2 albums and touring for 4 years, breaking records for live crowd sizes and Welsh language streaming figures in the process.

When the covid lockdown came, the band decided to start again by recording a song over Zoom, with ‘Deryn Du’ re-igniting their excitement towards creating music.

When restrictions came to an end, the band went back on the road, and more music came as a result, as ‘Ni Fydd y Wal’ and ‘Dau Fyd’ were released in 2021 and 2022.

Full length

The band of four started working on a new album in 2022 and despite the band members being busy working on various projects of their own, singles were released as they were produced, and now the full length work is complete.

With songs ranging from dance-pop to country, and from indie-rock to blues, the album holds something for everyone and the lyrics tackle everything from ageing to social progress, and from celebrating life to the right to die with dignity.

Ten years in the making

This year marks a decade since the band was founded, and also since their first album, ‘Codi/\Cysgu’, was released in 2014.

It’s also 20 years since the singer’s former band, ‘Frizbee’, released their 1st album ‘Hirnos’, and 25 years since his very first band ‘Yr Anhygoel’ released their First EP ‘Parti yn dy Ben’.

Yws Gwynedd will be playing at Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff on Friday 22nd November and at Aberystwyth Rhyngol the following night to celebrate the release of ‘Tra Dwi’n Cysgu’.

Listen to the album here.

