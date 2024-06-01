Like her debut, a satire on the practice of witch camps, also set in Zambia, the country of Nyoni’s birth, On Becoming a Guinea Fowl deals with injustice in tragicomic fashion.

This time, Nyoni’s target is historic abuse, and what happens when the perpetrator can’t or won’t be held accountable.

Nyoni told CNN: “What I found quite remarkable was how casual people are about sexual abuse,” she said. “Sometimes everybody knows the perpetrator and sits at the (same) dinner table.

“How do you cope with that? How do you cope with somebody, that everybody knows they do that, and then ask them to pass the salt? It’s bizarre to me. How do you not get up and just set everything on fire?

Vulture named the film one of the 12 best films from Cannes, calling it “completely singular – a surrealistic, pitch-dark comedy about family secrets and the way people close ranks and cover things up to protect one another but ultimately perpetuate serious harm.”

In its glowing review, critic Bilge Ebiri at Vulture writes: “The whole movie is about the ways that cruelty and injustice become codified.

“Sometimes, the only way to preserve your sanity is to go a little insane yourself.”

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl is coming to cinemas in the UK soon.

 

 

 