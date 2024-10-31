20 essential Welsh songs for Nos Calan Gaeaf

Welsh Words

Looking to add a hauntingly unique vibe to your Halloween party? Look no further than these 20 Welsh-language songs that span genres from rock and indie to folk and electronic, perfect for creating an atmospheric playlist that’s uniquely Welsh.

Each of these tracks is steeped in the musical tradition and culture of Wales, with some songs even incorporating eerie legends and supernatural themes.

Here’s a spooky selection of Welsh songs, with a bit of background on each to bring your playlist to life!

Mystical Folklore & Legends

Add a touch of Welsh myth and mystery with songs inspired by traditional tales and supernatural beings.

1. Elin Fflur – “Ysbryd Efnisien”

Elin Fflur is one of Wales’ most beloved folk-rock singers, and in this song, she draws on the story of Efnisien, a tragic and supernatural character from Welsh mythology.

With its haunting melodies and dramatic narrative, it’s an ideal addition for a mystical Halloween playlist.

2. Popeth & Bendigaydfran – “Blas Y Diafol”

This collaboration dives into the depths of folk horror with “Blas Y Diafol” (Taste of the Devil), pulling from eerie Welsh folklore.

The song’s edgy and experimental sounds make it a compelling Halloween choice, especially for fans of darker, genre-blending music.

3. Caryl Parry Jones – “Ladi Wen”

“Ladi Wen” (White Lady) by Caryl Parry Jones references ghostly Welsh folklore, drawing on the legend of a headless apparition dressed in white known as the “Ladi Wen.”

This epic song delivers a mystical, Stevie Nicks vibe, with haunting vocals and a captivating melody that’s perfect for Halloween chills.

4. Dyfrig Evans – “Gwas Y Diafol”

Known for his unique storytelling, Dyfrig Evans presents “Gwas Y Diafol” (Servant of the Devil), a song with chilling themes.

This eerie melody and lyrics make it a standout for those seeking something truly spooky.

5. Al Lewis & Kizzy Crawford – “Dianc O’r Diafol”

This collaboration combines Al Lewis’ folk influences and Kizzy Crawford’s soulful style in a track about escaping the Devil.

The haunting quality makes it an excellent thematic addition to a Halloween playlist.

Haunting Rock Anthems

6. Candelas – “Anifail”

Candelas, a rock band from Bala, north Wales, bring raw energy to this gritty track, “Anifail” (Animal).

Known for their powerful guitar riffs, the band released this track in 2013, drawing on themes of primal energy and unleashing the “beast within.” It’s a fierce way to set the Halloween mood.

7. Edward H Dafis – “Ysbryd y Nos”

Edward H. Dafis’s “Ysbryd y Nos” (“Spirit of the Night”) presents the ghost as a warming, comforting figure who brings light to the darkness.

With gentle guitar melodies and soulful vocals, the song creates an atmosphere of reassurance.

The song blends classic Welsh rock with a touch of friendly folklore that celebrates the night as a time of quiet companionship rather than fear.

8. Tara Bandito – “Blerr”

Tara Bandito’s “Blerr” has a raw, gritty feel, capturing a sense of chaos that’s great for keeping the Halloween energy high and unpredictable.

The music video is an exciting watch too!

Eerie Indie & Dark Electronic Vibes

9. HMS Morris – “Cyrff”

“Cyrff” (Bodies) by HMS Morris, an electronic/psychedelic group from Cardiff, is a spooky, synth-heavy track that will transport listeners into a dark and surreal space – perfect for raising Halloween spirits.

10. Sŵnami – “Y Nos”

Sŵnami, hailing from north Wales, brings a chill to the air with “Y Nos” (The Night), a track that’s haunting in its simplicity.

With smooth indie vibes and dark undertones, it’s an atmospheric addition to any playlist.

11. Cotton Wolf & Hollie Singer – “Ofni”

“Ofni” by Cotton Wolf & Hollie Singer blends ambient electronic and indie-folk, creating an immersive, introspective sound.

Cotton Wolf’s minimalist production combines pulsing beats with layered synths, crafting an atmospheric feel similar to artists like Jon Hopkins or Bonobo.

12. Yws Gwynedd – “Deryn Du”

Known for heartfelt lyrics and rock influences, Yws Gwynedd’s “Deryn Du” (Black Bird) delves into darker themes of mystery and loss.

This melancholy, powerful track is both mesmerizing and haunting, making it perfect for an atmospheric October night.

Playful, Nostalgic Tunes for Lighthearted Chills

13. Rimbojam – “Y Bwci Bos”

Rimbojam is a Welsh-language music project designed to introduce children to fun, engaging songs in Welsh, often centered around playful stories and catchy tunes.

Their songs, like “Y Bwci Bôs,” are crafted to be easy for young audiences to follow, helping kids connect with Welsh language and culture in a lively, accessible way.

With upbeat rhythms and simple lyrics, Rimbojam’s music is filled with nostalgia and perfect for sing-alongs, making tracks like “Y Bwci Bôs” essential additions to any party playlist celebrating the joy of childhood.

14. Eden – “Paid Â Bod Ofn”

Eden’s “Paid Â Bod Ofn” (Don’t Be Afraid) is a comforting yet ominous track by this talented girl trio, balancing a Halloween-perfect mix of thrills and courage that urges listeners to confront their fears.

With rhythmic percussion, layered harmonies, and driving guitar riffs, the song builds a dynamic atmosphere that’s both haunting and uplifting.

This is one track you’ll just have to get up and dance to, adding a powerful, spirited energy to the playlist.

15. Elis Derby – “Disgo’r Boogie Bo”

Elis Derby injects some dark humor with “Disgo’r Boogie Bo,” The title is a clever play on words on ‘Bwci Bo’ (Bogey/Goblin).

Derby brings an upbeat yet eerie twist to the playlist. It’s a fun, boogie-worthy track to break up the ghostly tension.

16. Huw Chiswell – “Parti’r Ysbrydion”

Huw Chiswell’s “Parti’r Ysbrydion” (“Ghosts’ Party”) is a lively, nostalgic track that captures the essence of Welsh folk-rock with a playful twist.

Driven by upbeat piano melodies and Chiswell’s warm, expressive vocals, the song evokes the energy of a spirited gathering, weaving themes of memory, celebration, and the supernatural.

You must be warned though – the chorus is a catchy one!

Songs of Inner Conflict & Haunted Themes

17. Adwaith – “Diafol a Fi”

Adwaith, an all-female Welsh band blending post-punk and indie rock, delivers a powerful, introspective experience in “Diafol a Fi” (“The Devil and Me”).

With haunting vocals over moody guitars, the track explores inner conflict and self-discovery, showcasing the band’s talent for emotional depth and atmospheric sound.

18. Diffiniad – “Mor Ffôl”

This track offers a haunting quality that’s both emotional and foreboding.

Diffiniad’s “Mor Ffôl” (So Foolish) weaves a tale of regret and caution, fitting for a night of dark tales and suspense

19. Ciwb & Iwan Fôn – “Ofergoelion”

This piece by Ciwb & Iwan Fôn explores superstition (“Ofergoelion”), featuring eerie soundscapes and moody lyrics.

It’s a song that taps into age-old fears, a classic Halloween theme!

20. Sian Richards – “Yn Y Gwaed”

“Yn Y Gwaed” (In the Blood) by Sian Richards is both haunting and intense. Known for her emotive vocals, Richards explores themes of inheritance and deep-rooted fears, with the song’s darker tone fitting right in for a Halloween evening.

This playlist showcases the best of Welsh-language music with a Halloween twist, combining eerie legends, supernatural themes, and introspective rock for an unforgettable night.

So light the candles, press play, and let these tracks fill the air with the haunting sounds of Wales.

Calan Gaeaf hapus!

This article first appeared on the popular website, All Things Welsh.

And one more from us that has only just been released…

Welsh singer, actor, writer and comedian Carys Eleri has shared a new single, with a soon-to-be-released documentary titled “Nos Calan Gaeaf” – a call for people to reconnect with Wales’ ancient traditions.

Produced by Branwen Munn, Nos Calan Gaeaf aims to shine a spotlight on ancient Welsh traditions which have been overshadowed by modern Halloween and American Horror.

Featuring local choirs and personal connections, the song highlights the festival’s spiritual roots and ancestral customs, exploring the deeper meaning of Nos Calan Gaeaf.

