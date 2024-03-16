‘Accentism’ and the fascinating history of the Cardiff Welsh accent

Dr Ianto Gruffydd Research Associate in Sociolinguistics at Cardiff University

This article is based on the findings of a doctoral thesis funded by the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol

Accents have demanded prime-stream media attention since a Guardian report into accent discrimination, or accentism, in the United Kingdom that shed light on the experiences of students from places like the north of England and Essex who were treated less favourably at University on the basis of their accents.

More recently, there have been articles in The Conversation discussing accents as well. One on the decision of Rishi Sunak’s parents to drive him for drama lessons so that he did not speak English with the influence of his Indian heritage, and the other on the disappearance of Cockney and Received Pronunciation (RP) among east London youths, with Thames English (Estuary English) and multicultural London English (Multicultural London English) taking their place.

Welsh middle class

In fact, something very similar to Welsh happened in Cardiff with the disappearance of the Wenhwyseg and the formation of the new Cardiff dialect of Welsh in the capital.

The advent of the Welsh-language media in the city in the 1960s and 1970s brought jobs that established a Welsh middle class in the city and they flocked here from all over the country.

The growth of Welsh language education also attracted non-Welsh speaking families to attend the Welsh schools since Ysgol Bryntaf in 1966 and Ysgol Glantaf in 1978 to the present day.

With those two factors came unique tones to the dialect: the ‘out’ and the north-western ‘up’ on one hand, and the ‘sometimes’ (pronounced similar to “worki” [w ɛiˈθjɔi]) and the English-influenced ‘they’ (“niw” [nju:]) on the other.

Ingenuity

Beyond that, there is also ingenuity, with Cardiff Welsh speakers producing the standard pronunciation ‘-s’ orally so that it is not common in the more traditional dialects (which they use ‘-e’ or ‘-a’).

It is likely that some Cardiff Welsh speakers are familiar with experiences of accent discrimination, with the accent often being the subject of the ridicule of several language purveyors over the years due to the influence of English on it and the lack of ‘accuracy’ of its speakers.

Unfortunately for those people, different languages always influence each other and the lack of accuracy of spoken language is a reality for most of us.

These attitudes may now be declining but probably led to stigmatisation of the accent or dialect.

My question is: where is Cardiff Welsh to be heard today in contemporary Wales?

Is it limited to a few evening shows on Radio Cymru? Or watching Gwennan Harries handle Welsh football teams a handful of times a year on S4C?

Ethnolect

In Sweden, several leading reporters appear on the national broadcaster SVT/SR using the new Swedish dialect Rinkeby.

It is an ethnolect not dissimilar to London’s multicultural English spoken in the Rinkeby area of Stockholm where 91.2% of the population are immigrants.

SVT has a policy in their manual that states: “The language heard on SR reflects all Swedish linguistic society.

“Dialects and other variations, which have been derived from other languages, are part of the linguistic diversity to be heard in Swedish. Our co-workers are free to use their own language as long as it is understandable”.

Stigma

In Wales many S4C News presenters are born and raised in Cardiff, but they don’t speak with the typical new accent. Why is that, I wonder?

The accent or dialect may not be seen as suitable or appropriate to use in this context because of the stigma attached to it. News presenters or reporters tend to speak with a more traditional accent or dialect.

It is expected that the traditional Welsh accents have more prestige compared to a new accent such as Cardiff Welsh.

This raises another question about the inappropriateness of Cardiff’s Welsh beyond the specific news context mentioned as reported in the Guardian report.

Is it possible that Cardiff’s Welsh speakers are declining or not using the accent in certain contexts, because the stigma attached to the accent leads to a feeling that its speakers will be treated less favourably?

It would eventually be possible that the dialect was used only in certain contexts, for example, in school. This is called diglossia.

As with the mainstream articles introduced at the beginning of this article, the lack of representation to the Cardiff Welsh accent or dialect is probably due to a social problem.

It would therefore be good to increase these representation on Welsh-language media programmes as seen in Sweden, particularly taking into account the role that industry played in the formation of this new dialect in Cardiff.

This would be able to show speakers of Cardiff Welsh and any other new dialects in Wales that they have a place in any context and not just at school or as a young person.

In turn improving these representations could lead to reducing the stigma and impropriety attached to Cardiff Welsh and trying to tackle a problem such as accent discrimination.

