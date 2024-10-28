Adopt don’t shop: Welsh rescue centres facing ‘unprecedented’ number of dogs waiting for homes

Stephen Price

Animal rescue centres across Wales are facing ‘unprecedented’ numbers of dogs arriving at their centres, as owners struggle with a number of factors, including the cost of living crisis and the reality of some dogs’ complex needs.

With Christmas just around the corner, many people will be considering giving the gift of a pet, with the old adage, ‘a dog is for life not just for Christmas’ from the Dogs Trust sadly needing reminding year on year.

Across Wales, dogs of all ages, shapes and sizes are currently waiting for loving homes through no fault of their own, while backyard breeders and puppy farms continue to breed pets that so often find themselves returned by owners when circumstances and expectations change.

Hope

Taking to social media recently, Hope rescue centre based in Pontyclun shared: “Here at Hope – we’re committed to providing all the dogs in our care with the best start to their news lives with a Hope adopter!

“We’re busier than we’ve ever been and there is no sign of let up any time soon. We have a £20,000 hole in our budget from our enormous vets’ bills over the last few weeks.”

Last week a breeder appeared in court after being found keeping dogs in squalid conditions. We worked with Caerphilly Trading Standards to bring the 29 seized dogs and puppies to safety. The Shih Tzus, Poodles, dachshunds, and a Dogue de Bordeaux were kept in cramped in outdoor… pic.twitter.com/AQx1H5uiZ7 — Hope Rescue (@HopeRescue) October 25, 2024

To focus on just a few, according to Hope, Valentino is a gentle giant with a heart of gold. However, he lacks confidence and can be quite timid in new situations. They said: “Once he warms up to you, his personality starts to show and he seeks comfort and reassurance from his trusted human companions. “Valentino came into us as a stray with sore and infected wounds. He is now on the mend and is looking for his patient and understanding home where he can continue to build his confidence at his own pace.” Maggie is another dog that recently arrived at the shelter. Her heartbreaking story is featured in the Facebook post here, or you can find out more about her here. Another dog looking for a Home from Hope is ‘super friendly’ crossbreed, Eddie. Eddie is a sweet and fun loving boy who loves spending time with his humans, whether that is to play, walk or curling up and catching up on the latest TV shows on the sofa. For this reason Eddie would prefer a home where his humans are around the majority of the day. Many Tears Many Tears is another leading adoption charity in Wales, with 188 dogs currently registered for adoption on their website. Bonnie the Beagle is just one of many dogs patiently waiting for a home. They say: “Bonnie is a sweet girl who has come from her breeder to find a loving home. She has lived inside and outside and has been able to free roam around the land. “She is unsure around people but since being here she has already started to settle around us and has the most lovely character.” Kaleb is a playful and positive boy that came to Many Tears from a breeder. Kaleb is very confident around people, and will come right up to you for a fuss and to play, and like so many others is waiting for a new chance. Lifeline It’s not just the two shelters above that are struggling with a rise in abandoned and surrendered dogs. There are plenty of other larger charities and smaller dog rescue centres dotted around Wales too, such as West Wales Poundies that are coordinating adoption and rescue efforts across Wales with ever diminishing budgets. The charity said: “We are a small registered charity dedicated to saving the lives of dogs in council pounds. After dogs arrive at the pound, the dogs have just 7 days to be claimed by their owners. “After the 7 days have passed, if there is space available, they will come into the care of West Wales Poundies Dog Rescue. If there isn’t space, they may be destroyed. WWP provide a lifeline to the pound dogs.” Merlin is one of many dogs on their books. They shared: “The handsome Merlin came in from the pound as an unclaimed stray. Merlin is a Saluki cross, around 4y.o and everyone’s friend!” “He does get very excited on the lead and usually bounces around which again is something we are working on! He is such a happy soul who loves life.” Daisy is pretty little girl who they believe is a young Dachshund x Pug arrived with us as an unclaimed stray. They have no idea how she ended up unwanted and unclaimed, but had obviously been well cared for. They shared: “Daisy is a cheeky little character, what she lacks in size she more than makes up for in personality. “But there is one love in Daisy’s life that comes above everything…her ball!! She absolutely loves to play ball, her little face lights up and she’s raring to go!! She’s not so keen giving it back but is happy to ‘trade’ it for another ball!!” Find out more about Hope Dog Rescue, Many Tears and West Wales Poundies or search Google for others in your area. And consider rehoming as an alternative to supporting backyard breeders and puppy farms if circumstances allow. ‘Saving one dog will not change the world, but surely for that one dog, the world will change forever.’

