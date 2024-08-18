Another gold for Wales: Learning Welsh leads to business success for Cardiff teenager

Stephen Price

Gwilym Morgan is an 18 year old from Cardiff and the Winner of the 2023 Medal y Dysgwyr (Learner’s Medal) at the Urdd Eisteddfod – and his passion for learning Welsh has now led to him launching a successful business.

A self-confessed language nerd, Gwilym hopes to be going to Cardiff University in September to continue his studies of Welsh and French.

Gwilym’s story

Gwilym told us: “At first, I wasn’t given a choice – going to school in Wales means that every child is taught Welsh. However, when it came to choosing to study Welsh at A-Level and soon at university it was a combination of a love for languages in general but when it came to Welsh it’s a language which connects me to my culture and history.

I am hoping to go to Cardiff University in September to continue my studies, beyond this I would like to become a Welsh teacher so that I can inspire the next generation of learners.

In the genes

While my Dad is Welsh, he doesn’t speak Welsh, but my Mum who moved to Wales from Yorkshire decided to learn Welsh while I was in primary school in order to help us with homework.

However, like me she’s a language lover who studied French and German at University – she now teaches Welsh to adults in Cardiff University.

Living in Cardiff, the capital, I am in the hub of Welsh opportunities. I have been extremely lucky over the past two years to have studied in a school, the Bishop of Llandaff, where my teachers have not only encouraged a love for Welsh and attending Welsh events but they have actually taken us outside of the classroom to demonstrate this – we have been to see a number of theatre productions, Can I Gymru in Swansea and our “Taith o Gymru” visiting the places that we have learned about.

Advice

Learning Welsh (or any language) isn’t easy. However, as soon as you immerse yourself in the language that learning process becomes easier.

My best piece of advice is to immerse yourself in every way possible – read books, listen to music, speak in Welsh wherever you can, watch Welsh TV shows and just eat, sleep and breath the language AND the culture!

I try and speak a little bit of Welsh everyday, whether it be speaking Welsh to my mum / twin brother, reading something or listening to Welsh Radio.

Media

It’s hard to choose a favourite Welsh artist, but I love Fleur de Lys, Yws Gwynedd and Eden!

Events like Tafwyl (Welsh Music Festival in Cardiff) allow me to discover new bands, social media hugely helps too!

I highly recommend watching Welsh cinema and TV.

We saw Y Swn in Chapter in Cardiff but shows such as Gogglebocs Cymru are great for learners as you can put the captions on and try to understand different dialects. The “Cyfres Amdani Series” are designed and written for learners.

I love the shared love for our language and culture at events such as the Eisteddfod, you may have seen the recent video of Welsh people singing Calon Lan in Pontypridd Train Station after the Eisteddfod which, to me, epitomises our beautiful culture – Calon Lan means Pure Heart – and I see Welsh people as having pure hearts.

Wales is my home and Welsh is our language – I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else now.

Inspiring others

I have a business, GM Notebooks where I create and sell Welsh Learner resources, I hope that through this (and my future aspirations of teaching Welsh) that I will be able to inspire people to learn Welsh and to use it!

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I don’t want to say that the goal of a million speakers is impossible however I believe we have a way to go especially when it comes to second language speakers, we need to make them feel like they can class themselves as speakers before they are fluent. I believe we need to keep making learning Welsh as accessible as possible!

I do agree that First Language Welsh schools are important but my focus is on what are currently called “Second Language schools” – I believe that calling it a “second language” makes “second language” speakers feel inferior from the very beginning.

We need a curriculum change to allow students who have done GCSE to be able to go in to the world and have enough confidence to speak it in shops, on buses and in life!

Back in May 2023 I was awarded the Medal y Dysgwyr (Welsh Learner’s Medal) at the Urdd Eisteddfod as a result of my commitment to the Welsh Language and my proficiency in the language.

It’s something that a few years ago I wouldn’t have even dreamed about, it’s a weird feeling when it becomes a reality.

As a result of receiving the award I have spoken on TV, Radio and completed press interviews – it’s a surreal experience and one that I will be forever grateful for – I hope that I have and can continue to use it as a platform to give voice to second language students and to inspire other learners as I have been inspired.

As always a huge shoutout and diolch to my amazingly supportive family but also the teachers who have made such a big mark on my life – you will never truly understand it; I am forever grateful!”

Back to business

Gwilym was overwhelmed by the response to his sellout Welsh learning resources – including a Welsh grammar mat, bookmark and notebook which aim to take the pressure off Welsh learning after a feature in Nation.Cymru earlier this year.

He came up with the idea for a range of Welsh learning resources, including his latest – a handy desk mat – after trying to memorise Welsh grammar in including the alphabet, mutations, tenses, as well as some important questions and answers which many learners struggle to get to grips with.

Gwilym’s A4 ‘Gramadeg Cymraeg Allweddol i ddysgwyr’ mat features a grammar guide for Welsh learners, featuring the alphabet, mutations, tenses and other important grammar notes.

The concise A4 mat provides an excellent reference point for most learners’ Welsh grammar needs, with a clear and comprehensive Welsh grammar guide.

Turning point

He shared: “I created our grammar mats for Welsh learners as a means of helping others to get to grips with tricky Welsh Grammar.

“Having learned Welsh myself through an English-medium school, it is my second language, and I am still learning.

“I established GM Notebooks in 2021, but May 2023 was a turning point for me and the business as I was awarded the Medal y Dysgwyr at the Urdd Eisteddfod.

Since this time, I have wanted to focus more on Welsh Language resources most recently introducing our Key Grammar Mat for Learners.”

Eager to use Welsh as much as possible, including at work, the idea of a desk mat meant that Gwilym didn’t have to refer back to notes and books throughout the day.

He added: “Still now, after learning Welsh for 7 years, sometimes I need to check back on the basics and so I thought a mat like this is the perfect thing as you can put it where you want; use it as a placemat, desk mat, stick it on the wall, the fridge or slot it in to a folder or notebook.

“It’s a cheat sheet / reference guide for you to look back on when you need to.

“The mat follows a popular Treigladau Bookmark and the “Llyfr Nodiadau i Ddysgwyr Cymraeg” (Notebook for Welsh Learners) all designed to help Welsh Learners.

“When designing the products, I have in mind any Welsh learner from a Year 7 student to adults learning with the Dysgu Cymraeg scheme.

“I’m really enjoying seeing people enjoying grammar.

“As a ‘grammar nerd’ I really love learning about why things happen (sometimes it doesn’t always make sense in Welsh) and the etymology of words and so it’s a truly magical thing to help others love grammar and Welsh.”

