Celebrating local this Christmas: Books glorious books at Hay on Wye

North Books is a charming book shop in lovely Hay-on-Wye selling new books, specialising in women’s writing and literature from Wales, and owner Jules is one of many relying on us all to shop local this Christmas.

Jules North established the store in the wake of the pandemic, having inherited a small nest egg.

After spending lockdown looking at available properties, she took the plunge in 2021, buying a former commercial bakery that had been empty for a few years, and in the short space of time has found herself a firm favourite for visitors who are drawn to the unique book town and its unrivalled slow shopping and unwinding experience.

Jules told us: “It was quite a sad premises at the time and needed a lot of TLC to get it ship-shape, and the renovation took a year.

“I was born nearby in Hereford and had lived in Hay for the past 15 years so the decision to open in Hay was obvious.

“Plus there had been a bookshop selling new books (Pembertons) for years and the owner had retired so there was a gap that I knew would disappear if I didn’t seize the day.

Innovation and inclusion

In such a place as Hay, identity is key, so doing it different was vital.

Jules shared: “I wanted to create a space where people could feel a bit relaxed and not overwhelmed so I opted for a slightly pared back aesthetic – people comment all the time on how different it is from the shops selling second-hand books (which tend to be very full).

“I also hold community events and host a couple of monthly book groups that I hope are welcoming and inclusive.”

Whilst new to the game compared to some in the town, Jules made headlines as part of a window design competition for Penguin Random House last summer.

She created a James Baldwin celebration window and enlisted the help of a local artist to design the space.

Cymuned/Community

The book store is more than bricks and mortar and books on shelves for Jules and her customers.

She told us: “There are two book groups that meet every other month in the reading room, adjacent to the main shop.

“I also run signings for new authors who are trying to establish a name for themselves and reach an audience.”

This Hay Festival Winter Weekend (Nov 29-Dec 1), Jules is also hosting three events.

The first is for the Hay Festival itself and sold out immediately. The second is showcasing three Welsh authors under the Parthian imprint on Saturday November 30 at 4pm.

Titled ‘Birdsplaining’ A Natural History and featuring Jasmine Donahaye reading from Birdsplaining which was shortlisted for Wales Book of the Year non-fiction 2024.

Also featuring Philippa Holloway who is launching her latest book, a short story collected titled Untethered at the event. Established author Niall Griffiths will compere the event.

That same evening at 7.30pm Julie Brominicks (travel writer) and Rowan Bartram (singer songwriter) perform as Limbo Landers presenting Cymru Full Circle – a journey around Wales in music and prose. Tickets for both these events can be purchased via [email protected] or on the door.

The future

The bookshop has been evolving the entire two years it’s been open and next year, Jules has plans for more books (a new Crime section) and a secret room

With Christmas coming, we asked why we should all think and shop local this year.

She answered: “It’s important to keep high streets alive and thriving.

“Amazon won’t care when your pet dies or you come out of hospital after a hip operation – your local indie bookseller most likely will.

A trip to Hay this Christmas should be on everyone’s wishlist. As well as the obvious, there are a great wealth of antique stores, places to eat and drink, and breathtaking walks.

There’s also the recently renovated Hay Castle to explore and the regular Thursday morning market as well as the monthly Saturday market – always popular.

As for what to buy if you are in search of some reading or gift inspiration, Jules’ favourite books at the moment are Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton, Orbital by Samantha Harvey and The Glassmaker Indie Special by Tracy Chevalier, which can be purchased from North Books online, in person or at all good (independent!) bookshops.

