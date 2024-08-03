Chicago should have hosted the National Eisteddfod instead of Pontypridd

Pontypridd is hosting this year’s National Eisteddfod for the first time since 1893 – over 130 years ago. However, Welsh Americans still believe that Chicago, not Pontypridd, should have been awarded the 1893 event.

Dilys Rana, immediate Past President of the Welsh Cambrian Society of Chicago, is this year visiting Pontypridd for the very first time. As part of her visit to the Eisteddfod she will be taking part in a panel debate at Pontypridd Museum making the case why Chicago should have been the host for 1893.

Dilys Rana said, “Chicago’s bid was prompted by the large number of Welsh migrants who had settled in Chicago and Illinois. Chicago was also hosting the World’s Fair, celebrating the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ arrival in America”.

She added, “It is interesting to note that some Pontypridd residents, including the famed conductor Caradog (Griffith Rhys Jones), supported Chicago’s bid as they thought it would be a significant boost to Wales’ image across the world”.

Dilys Rana was born and brought up in Nannerch just outside Mold in North Wales but emigrated to the USA after her marriage in 1971.

In 2016, Dilys published a book called ‘The Welsh Who Built Chicago’ which details how early Welsh settlers helped build and shape the city during the nineteenth century.

The book also includes details of Chicago’s bid to host the 1893 National Eisteddfod of Wales and the delivery of Chicago’s own International Eisteddfod later that year.

Today, Chicago is a popular leisure and business destination and has been named the Best Big City in the USA by Condé Nast Traveler readers for an unprecedented seven consecutive years.

Whilst the fortunes of Pontypridd and Chicago may have diverged over the years, Dilys Rana is keen to point out that in 1893 they were very similar.

“Hard work had developed these emerging towns into industrial and business powerhouses and both towns were keen to make big statements that they had come of age.”

Putting the case for Pontypridd at the panel debate will be Sheldon Phillips, author of ‘No One Remembers Pontypridd: the forgotten story of the 1893 National Eisteddfod of Wales’.

Connections

Sheldon Phillips was born in Pontllanfraith, Monmouthshire (now Caerphilly County) but his father and paternal ancestors were originally from Pontypridd.

It was this paternal connection and his interest in family history research which led him to find out that three of his great uncles, including the General Secretary David E. Phillips, were heavily involved in the delivery of the 1893 National Eisteddfod.

Sheldon Phillips said, “Amongst accusations of vote-rigging, Pontypridd had lost out to Swansea for hosting rights to the 1891 National Eisteddfod and felt that they had the right to be the host for 1893.”

He went on to say, ““As Ynysangharad Park is exactly the same venue as in 1893 and many Eisteddfod-related buildings still survive, visitors will get a really good feel of how Pontypridd managed to deliver the most successful National Eisteddfod of the 19th century including the building of a 20,000-seater temporary pavilion”.

The panel debate, ‘Chicago and Pontypridd’s battle to host the 1893 National Eisteddfod’, will be held at Pontypridd Museum, Bridge Street, Pontypridd on Tuesday 6 August 2024 from 12-1245pm. It will be chaired by John Pockett (former Confederation of Passenger Transport Cymru Director).

Entry is free and the talk is in English with live Welsh translation.

Both books by Dilys Rana and Sheldon Phillips will be available for sale at the event but can also be purchased as follows:

‘The Welsh Who Built Chicago’ is available by emailing the author [email protected]

‘No One Remembers Pontypridd: The forgotten story of the 1893 National Eisteddfod of Wales’ is available from Pontypridd Museum, from Storyville Books, Mill Street, Pontypridd and online via www.carreg-gwalch.cymru

