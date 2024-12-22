Explore 35 walks around the Welsh Coast by rail and foot

Did you know that much of our stunning Welsh coastline can be reached by public transport?

Railwalks.co.uk are committed to promoting sustainable travel and showcasing the wonders of the Welsh coastline.

They’ve started in Wales “because the whole of the Welsh coast is walkable” and they know how determined TfW is to support walking by rail.

Dedicated webpage

They’ve created a dedicated webpage showcasing 35 incredible day walks along the Wales Coast Path, all accessible by train stations.

The map has coastal walks for all fitness levels: from a promenade around Cardiff Bay to a hike along the rugged Pembrokeshire coast.

There are many benefits of walking by rail:

Stress-free travel: Take the train to get to the start of a walk or wheel minimises the stress of car parking and traffic jams.

Family fun: Did you know that children can travel for free on our services with a fare-paying adult? It’s a cost-effective family day out.

Linear walks: Walking between railway stations mean you do not to double back on yourself.

Key advantage

Steve Melia founder member of Railwalks and travel writer highlights another key advantage: “Walking the coast path by rail has one big advantage over driving – you don’t have to go back to where you started.

“We hope these new webpages will encourage lots more people to give it a try.”

Andy Stevenson, another founder member and the design and mapmaker said:

“It’s been an intricate mapping exercise but very rewarding.

“I really hope this will help others get out there to make the most of the many coastal railwalks available.”

Melanie Lawton, Community Rail Strategy Lead at TfW said: “This resource will help more people travel sustainably and experience the beauty of Wales’s coastline. Use railwalks.co.uk and our website to find inspiration for your next ramble.”

Are you ready to embark on your Welsh coastal rail walk?

Lace up your walking boots, grab your train ticket and get ready to experience Wales one breathtaking step at a time!

Find out more and plan your next adventure at Railwalks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

