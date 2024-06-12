Fact check: The Conservative Party manifesto

Full Fact via Election Check 24

The Conservative manifesto published on Tuesday included a package of welfare reforms the party claimed “will save taxpayers £12 billion a year”.

But the Institute for Fiscal Studies has challenged that figure, saying: “The policies that have been spelt out are not up to the challenge of saving £12 billion a year.

Some have already been announced and included in the official fiscal forecasts; others are unlikely to deliver sizeable savings on the timescale that the Conservatives claim.”

Small boats

The manifesto also claimed that last year small boat arrivals to the UK “fell by a third”.

That’s true when comparing 2023 with 2022, but more recent provisional figures show that so far this year small boat arrivals are up 48% compared with the same period last year.

And on debt, the manifesto claimed “debt as a share of GDP is forecast to start falling next year”.

Office for Budget Responsibility figures show that this is true of overall debt, which is forecast to begin falling as a percentage of GDP in 2025/26.

But the same can’t be said for underlying debt, which is what the government’s fiscal target to get debt falling as a percentage of GDP within five years is based on.

Under this measure, debt is only forecast to begin falling as a percentage of GDP in 2028/29.

