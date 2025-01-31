Greyhound rescue charity facing mounting financial pressures and unprecedented backlog

Wales’ national greyhound rescue charity has launched an urgent appeal amid mounting financial pressures and a backlog of over 2,000 ex-racing dogs waiting for a space at rescue centres.

Rising costs and increased demand for shelter spaces mean that Greyhound Rescue Wales needs to raise vital funds to continue its work.

With an unprecedented number of dogs on their waiting list, the charity is calling for supporters to take part in their urgent February 500 fundraising appeal to help secure a future for the thousands of greyhounds currently stuck in racing kennels awaiting rescue.

There are an estimated 2,500 racing greyhounds currently languishing in trainers’ kennels across Britain, waiting for a space in rescue centres, according to the charity, and they say that without urgent action, these dogs face an uncertain future.

Greyhound Rescue Wales is committed to giving these gentle dogs the second chance they deserve, but the charity is facing mounting financial pressures that they say threatens its ability to help them.

February 500

The February 500 challenge invites individuals, businesses, schools, and community groups to set up their own fundraising efforts with a target of raising £500 each throughout February.

Whether it’s a sponsored walk, bake sale, quiz night, or personal challenge, every penny raised will go directly towards rescuing and rehoming greyhounds in need.

Greyhound Rescue Wales helps hundreds of the most severe cases every year, covering costs related to everything from blindness to broken legs in the dogs that come through its doors.

It is work that not many greyhound rescues can afford to do, and the charity says it “prides itself on taking in the dogs most in need, rather than those that are easiest to rehome”.

Rising costs

However, the charity’s Chief Executive says urgent public support is needed to keep up with rising costs, which the racing industry refuses to help with.

Tim Doyle, CEO at Greyhound Rescue Wales said: “Things are really tough.

“The greyhound racing industry blocks access to welfare funds from any rescue that speaks out against greyhound racing, so we are entirely reliant on our generous supporters to carry out our work.

“In 2023, it cost us an average of £2000 to treat, rehabilitate and rehome each dog that came through our doors. That doesn’t include wider costs like fundraising or kennel maintenance.”

Doyle also warned that without organisations like Greyhound Rescue Wales, many of these dogs would have nowhere to go. He added: “We are the last chance for a lot of the dogs that come to us.

“Some of these injuries cost thousands to treat and to put it bluntly, many greyhound trainers and even greyhound rescues can’t afford to treat them.

“If we can’t continue to help, many of these dogs face being abandoned or worse, put to sleep at an average age of just 3.5 years.”

Greyhound Rescue Wales is urging the public to get involved and help them reach their fundraising goal.

For more information and to sign up, visit greyhoundrescuewales.co.uk/february-500 or contact [email protected]

You can also support the charity by considering adopting one of the greyhounds currently in search of a home.

