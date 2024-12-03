Host of festive RSPB events planned this winter

The RSPB’s nature reserves at South Stack, Conwy, Ynys-hir and Newport Wetlands are set to be a winter wildlife wonderland packed with festive fun for all the family this December.

Kick start your day by having breakfast with Santa at RSPB South Stack, or why not have a go at making your own wooden slice Christmas decorations guided by local artist Lora Alaw?

Relax with an afternoon of festive wreathmaking and indulge in South Stack’s delightful afternoon tea with locally made cakes, homemade sandwiches, freshly baked sausage rolls, scones and Eluned’s signature bara brith.

Enjoy quiz trails, guided walks, and stories around the campfire whilst toasting some yummy marshmallows at RSPB Conwy or how about making a truly sustainable seasonal decoration by creating your own Christmas winter wreath at RSPB Ynys-hir. You might also find the perfect gift at RSPB Conwy and RSPB Ynys-hir’s Christmas Fair.

As the sun sets and night falls, head to Newport Wetlands and experience the nature reserve in a whole new light this Christmas with a lantern parade including festive activities for all the family to enjoy.

Here are a few of their top picks:

SOUTH STACK

Breakfast with Santa at RSPB South Stack

Join them for a magical morning as they welcome Santa to RSPB South Stack. Santa Claus will be taking a short break from his busy schedule to join us for breakfast this December. Little ones will have a chance to meet Santa, take some photos and enjoy a lovely breakfast at the scenic reserve.

Each ticket contains a ‘Little Chicks’ breakfast which consists of sausages or bacon, hash browns, baked beans and toast. A drink and a gift from Santa himself are also included.

Breakfast is available for adults to purchase separately.

Please let them know of any dietary restrictions at [email protected]

Date & time: 7 & 21 December, 10 – 11.30am

Cost / Booking details: £13.50

Woodslice Christmas Decoration Workshop at RSPB South Stack

Get into the festive spirit by making your own wooden slice Christmas decorations here at RSPB South Stack. Guided by local artist Lora Alaw – personalise these slices as part of your Christmas decor or as perfect gifts for your friends and family. Lora is at hand to help make this experience tailored to you and can offer artistic advice on your design choices.

Extra wooden slices are available to purchase on the day.

Date & time: 6 & 19 December, 1pm – 2.30pm

Cost / Booking details: £11 – One Christmas Decoration / £19 – Two Christmas Decorations

Festive Wreath Making and Afternoon Tea at RSPB South Stack

Escape the hustle and bustle of the holidays and join us for an afternoon of wreath making followed by a delicious afternoon tea here at RSPB South Stack.

Under the guidance of a member of their team, you will be able to add your own personal touch to your holiday décor by creating a beautiful festive wreath.

Their afternoon tea includes locally made cakes, homemade sandwiches, freshly baked sausage rolls, scones and Eluned’s signature bara brith. Unlimited teas and coffees are included too!

Come along for a cosy and relaxing afternoon with gorgeous sea views and a delightful afternoon tea – perfect for getting into the spirit of the festive season! Whether you’re coming along with your friends and family or flying solo – you’ll spend the afternoon in good company letting your creativity shine and enjoying some wonderful treats.

Date & time: 7 & 14 December, 2pm -4pm

Cost / Booking details: £51

Festive Lino Printing

Discover the art of lino printing as you delve into the festive spirit, crafting beautiful Christmas cards adorned with your own unique designs. Local artist Lora will guide you through the various steps, from carving intricate designs to rolling and transferring onto your cards.

No prior experience necessary, this workshop is perfect for beginners and seasoned crafters alike. Bring your friends, family, or just yourself, and enjoy a merry and creative afternoon making handmade treasures to share with your loved ones.

Spaces are limited, so book now to secure your spot!

Please note: This workshop is not suitable for children under the age of 12. Each child must be accompanied by an adult.

Date & time: 8 December, 10am – 12pm

Cost / Booking details: Adult RSPB Member £16 / Adult Non-Member £20

A Panad and Chat

Cuppa and a chat session, a laid-back space for Welsh learners to gather and connect over a cup of your favourite brew! ☕️

It doesn’t matter what level of Welsh you speak or even if you don’t speak Welsh at all, you’re welcome to come and learn about the language and give it a go!

Date & time: 13 December, 11am – 12pm

Cost / Booking details: FREE / Let us know if you’re popping along at [email protected]

CONWY

A Winter Tail Quiz Trail at RSPB Conwy

Follow Badger on his winter walk around the nature reserve and see whose tails you can find.

Date & time: Available every day from 7 December, 10am -3pm

Cost/Booking details: £2.00 per quiz sheet. Normal entry fees apply.

Christmas Fair at RSPB Conwy

Join the RSPB to celebrate Christmas on the reserve.

Browse stalls from local artists and crafters for the perfect Christmas gift, enjoy festive games and activities for children, toast marshmallows around the campfire, and book to visit Santa.

Date & time: Sunday 8 December, 10am – 4pm

Cost/Booking details: Free entry to this festive event. Normal entry fees apply for the nature reserve.

Search for Santa at RSPB Conwy

Santa is hiding out on the nature reserve, and the RSPB’s elves need your help to find him! Follow the Christmas clues to discover where he is, before meeting him for yourself.

Date & time: Sunday 8 December, 10am – 4pm.

Cost / Booking details: Booking essential. RSPB Members £10 / Non-Members £15. There are 10 timeslots available throughout the day. Please see the website for more information, and to book your timeslot.

Conwy Farmers’ Market

Shop ethically and support fantastic local produce this Christmas at Conwy farmers’ market.

Good food, direct from the people who grow, rear, or create it!

Date & time: Wednesday 18 December, 9am – 1pm.

Cost / Booking details: Free entry to market. Registered assistance dogs only.

Guided Wildlife Walk at RSPB Conwy

Join their knowledgeable guides and discover the wonderful wildlife of RSPB Conwy, as they aim to spot 50 bird species in just a few hours!

Date & time: Saturday 21 December, 11am – 1pm

Cost / Booking details: Booking essential. £4 per person. Normal entry fees apply.

Christmas Campfires at RSPB Conwy

Wrap up warm and join us around the campfire to be part of a Christmas story. Enjoy toasting some yummy marshmallows over the fire.

Date & time: Saturday 21 December. Three sessions available: 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm.

Cost / Booking details: Booking essential. RSPB Members £7 / Non-Members £9

YNYS-HIR

Local Craft Fair at RSPB Ynys-hir

Browse a selection of works from local artists and crafts people. Ceramics, prints, cards, candles and much more. Perfect for a unique and special gift this Christmas.

Why not enjoy a coffee and cake whilst having a browse or wrap up for a walk on the reserve.

Date & time: Until 20 December / Open Wednesday to Sunday 10am – 4pm

Cost / Booking details: Entrance is free. (Normal entry fees to trails apply)

Christmas Winter Wreath Making Workshop at RSPB Ynys-hir

Celebrate the season with your own unique and special Christmas/ Winter wreath.

Make a truly sustainable seasonal decoration by creating your own wreath woven from willow. Decorate it with a variety of natural materials and foliage foraged from the locality.

A demonstration will be given and help where needed throughout the session.

Date & time: 7 December, 10am – 12pm / 1 – 3pm

Cost/Booking details: £36 / All materials, tools and tuition plus light refreshments included in the price.

Winter Wonders of RSPB Ynys-hir

Explore the wonders of winter as you venture onto the reserve to observe an array of wildfowl, waders and winter migrants in their natural habitats.

During the colder months, RSPB Ynys-hir becomes a favoured haven for overwintering waders and ducks such as Curlew and Redshank, as well as flocks of Wigeon, Teal and Shoveler.

You can also enjoy sightings of vibrant Siskin, Redwings, and the occasional Goldcrest along the woodland trails. Bring your binoculars, camera and sense of wonder for nature is waiting!

Due to the terrain the paths can be muddy in winter so please wear wellingtons or good walking boots.

Date & time: 7 December, 11am – 12.30pm

Cost / Booking details: Adult RSPB Member £9 / Adult Non-Member £11 / Child RSPB Member £5 / Child Non-Member £6

NEWPORT WETLANDS

Lantern Parade and festive crafts at Newport Wetlands

Experience the Wetlands in a whole new light this Christmas with the RSPB’s lantern parade including festive activities for all the family.

There will be music and arts and crafts for you to enjoy before you set off for the parade around 8:30pm. The event begins at 6:30pm with decorating lanterns, making Christmas tree decorations, building a wooden reindeer and wreath making.

Their shop will be open for late night Christmas shopping and a selection of sweet and savoury festive snacks will be on offer for you to snack whilst you craft. The Parade will begin from the visitor centre at 8:30pm and you will walk up to the lighthouse and around the wetland experience trail. The walk will last roughly 1 hour.

They encourage you to build your very own lantern and bring it along with you, but they will have some made for you to decorate on the night. There will be a prize for the best lantern on the night.

Date & time: Friday 13 December, 6.30pm – 9.30pm

Cost / Booking details: Child RSPB Member £7.40 /Child Non-Member £9 / Adult RSPB Member £14.60 / Adult Non-Member £18 – More info here.

