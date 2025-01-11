Japanuary: Ten day challenge to learn Japanese launched in Wales

Stephen Price

With the announcement of Wales and Japan 2025 earlier this week, two language learning innovators have set a challenge for themselves and the nation to learn Japanese over ten days.

The warmth of the connection between Wales and Japan has been growing ever since the 2019 rugby world cup when the Wales team won hearts and minds in Kitakyushu.

Now the Japanese ambassador has learnt to sing the Welsh national anthem, and the Welsh First Minister has responded by learning the Japanese anthem.

Meanwhile, the educators behind SaySomethingin, Aran Jones and Tom Cassidy, have been preparing a groundbreaking experiment: 10 intensive days learning Japanese in Wales, in a cottage in the foothills of Eryri.

Growing connections

‘Wales and Japan 2025’ is the fifth in a series of country-focused year-long campaigns by the Welsh Government.

Long before the rugby world cup, Wales has had a long and close relationship with Japan which was cemented with the first investments in Wales by Japanese companies in the 1970s.

Wales and Japan 2025 aims to stimulate new economic and cultural partnerships between the two nations, bringing long-lasting benefits to both countries.

To help forge closer links, a £150,000 Arts fund, managed by Wales Arts International and British Council Wales, with support from the Welsh Government, will shortly be launched for activity connecting Wales and Japan this year.

The fund aims to develop new artistic collaborations and to engage new audiences, while strengthening existing partnerships – and making steps in both countries’ languages is proving to be a binding force, and an opportunity to open new doors and learn a new skill.

The First Minister shared: “Wales and Japan have deep-rooted connections which stretch back to the 19th century, when Welsh innovation played an important role in shaping Japan’s transport network. Today, that partnership thrives in new and meaningful ways.

“2025 will be a year to start new conversations, develop relationships and open a fresh chapter for mutual growth in key areas. I’m excited about the opportunities this year presents to celebrate and strengthen the economic, educational, cultural and sporting ties between Wales and Japan.”

Intensity

With the leaders of both countries showing the importance and joy of using other languages and the opportunities this might offer including somewhere to add to the holiday list, the intense Japanese learning challenge has been opened up to anyone wherever they might be.

Tom is bullish about the results he expects. He shared: “This is a unique method and a highly intense approach.

“We’re going to be exhausted by the end of ten days doing about ten hours a day, but I think we’ll also be able to have interesting conversations in Japanese by the end.”

Aran Jones, author of the SaySomethingin Method, is more cautious. He added: “Tom’s right that we’re going to be exhausted, but beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess.

“I’ve seen people do amazing things in ten intensive days of Welsh, but I’ve never done anything like this myself, and I’ve no idea how my brain is going to respond. It might all get very embarrassing.”

Japanuary starts on 13 of January, and you can follow along with livecasts and group practice chats on the SaySomethingin forum and social channels.

You can also get a free taster of the Japanese course Tom and Aran will be using at www.saysomethingin.com.

Find out more about SaySomethingIn here.

