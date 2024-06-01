Language learning app offers free course for learners to share journey with children

A Welsh language learning app is offering free courses for Welsh learners to share their journey with children and make Welsh a language of the home.

The brains behind popular learning app SaySomethinginWelsh have had a large number of requests from parents and carers using their Welsh course to provide them with a way to use Welsh words with their children, with learners wanting to make the jump from learning to using daily.

The course has been designed with these requests in mind, with a simple aim – to make Welsh one of the daily languages in use by everyone in the family.

Lockdown beginnings

During the first lockdown of 2020 Aran Jones (author of the SSiW methodology) started creating daily video lessons to help families learn Welsh together at home.

His hope was to help families stem the boredom of being stuck at home by having fun learning Welsh together.

This daily series of short videos, which he recorded with his children Angharad and Beuno, used off-the-cuff bits of the SaySomethinginWelsh method and were designed to be used with children at bedtime.

What started as a small project soon became very popular and ran for almost the whole of 2020, amounting to 100 Bedtime Welsh videos which are available for you to watch with your children absolutely free!

The first two videos in the playlist are introductory videos.

The first tells you what the video lessons are all about and the second tells you how to use the lessons with your children.

Aran said: “We hope you have as much fun using them as we did creating them.”

You can find the Bedtime Welsh mini course here.

