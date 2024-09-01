Letter from Pittsburgh

Huw Webber

You may not have heard about the North American Festival of Wales (NAFOW) but it has heard of you.

The event is held every Labor Day weekend and like the Eisteddfod it changes venue annually. This year, Pittsburgh has welcomed the festival while next year Ottawa, ON will be the host city.

Pittsburgh like many cities of the early American Industrial revolution was host to a large population of Welsh people who emigrated to America because of the high demand of their skills in ironworking and coal mining.

Ivorites

The Cymry here founded the first lodge of the League of Ivorites, a sort of working man’s insurance association, to support themselves in case of sickness or work accident. In 1913, the city hosted an Eisteddfod and welcomed the Archdderwydd who had come to revive the American Gorsedd. Frank Lloyd Wright’s ubiquitous presence can be felt here too.

The city officially welcomed the Festival on Thursday at a ceremony in the City County Building. The opening night concert featured Mared the star of the excellent Branwen: Dadeni – a beloved and popular Welsh language musical that drew large audiences.

The Festival organised a grand banquet that honored the organisation, and researchers associated with the project to celebrate the Welsh Peace Appeal of 1923-1924.

On Saturday there was an Eisteddfod and a Grand Concert. On the final day today, there will be two Gymanfa Ganu.

The American Welsh love their singing and after the formal events, echoes of raucous and impromptu signing drift through the corridors of the Westin hotel.

This is not to mention the staging of a play (Call Mr Robeson) and several films, and the performances of many other groups and artists including Côr Meibion Dynfant and Côr Meibion Aberhonndu.

Each day, the festival held seminars and offered Welsh cakes, tea, and a vibrant marketplace where the visitor can learn about all things Welsh (and buy many things of interest to Welsh folks, from art to mugs and flags).

My favourite seminars included Dr Wyn Thomas’s presentations regarding Tryweryn and the effects of this on the Welsh nation, Robert Humphries’s presentation on the Ivorites, and Dan Rowbotham’s Welsh language seminars. Others will have their own favourites I’m sure.

I missed last year’s festival in Lincoln, NE much to my chagrin, but did recently visit the excellent Welsh Heritage Centre in Wymore (home to the archives of Y Cymry Americanaidd). However, I did go to Philadelphia the year prior.

Comparing the first NAFOW after the pandemic to today, it seems that the attendance has grown as has the enthusiasm. It’s a great place to be to celebrate Welsh culture, yr iaith , and history.

Don’t forget you have lots of cousins over here (at least two million, according to the US Census bureau).

See you in Ontario.

